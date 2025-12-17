Photo By Andrew Revelos | NSASP Commanding Officer Capt. John Nadder presents Ashley James, security specialist...... read more read more Photo By Andrew Revelos | NSASP Commanding Officer Capt. John Nadder presents Ashley James, security specialist at NSF Dahlgren, with a certificate designating her NSASP’s Junior Employee of the Year for 2025 at NSASP’s Command Assembly on Dec. 17. James serves at the Visitor Control Center and “maintained the highest standards of customer service” despite staffing challenges in 2025. see less | View Image Page

NSASP Command Assembly Celebrates Achievements of Staff, Sailors

DAHLGREN, VA (Dec. 17, 2025) – Naval Support Activity South Potomac (NSASP) held a Command Assembly on Dec. 17 at Naval Support Facility (NSF) Dahlgren to honor its high-performing Sailors and staff. The revamped program sought to expand awareness of critical information across the command – a difficult task for all hands when the command’s mission is standing the watch 24/7 and providing critical support services that cannot close, even temporarily. The program also recognized NSASP’s civilians of the third and fourth quarters, civilians of the year, and Sailors of the semester.



“The push to make the former All Hands the current Command Assembly was to create more accessibility and push out information to a wider command audience,” said Capt. Jon Nadder, commanding officer. “Not everyone can be present today and that’s because of the duties you fulfill here; they’re very important and we just can’t stop accomplishing the missions. But sometimes it’s very good to sit, pause and be able to communicate back and forth.”



In addition to live streams and coverage of awards, Nadder said command leadership would present awards at employees place of duty, if needed, to ensure those standing the watch get the recognition they deserve. Indeed, one employee who could not leave her duty station received her award a day prior to the Command Assembly.



First to be recognized was Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Carly McGuffey, who was designated NSASP’s Junior Sailor of the Quarter, second semester 2025. McGuffey “contributed greatly” to NSA South Potomac missions in a variety of roles, including serving as command executive assistant and supporting the chaplain. “She coordinated 186 key leaders engagements, and processed and distributed over 500 correspondence and directives for NSASP and three tenant commands,” according to the award citation.



Yeomen 1st Class Keenith Reed was selected as NSASP’s Sailor of the Semester. Reed’s accomplishments touched nearly every corner of NSF Dahlgren and NSF Indian Head. In addition to meeting all deadlines and providing leadership to junior Sailors, Reed was hand-selected by leadership to support the Public Affairs department during the government shutdown. Reed also served as the command fitness leader, administering the Physical Fitness Assessment for NSASP Sailors and achieving a 96 percent pass rate.



Angela Beatty was selected as the command’s Senior Civilian of the Quarter, third quarter 2025, for NSF Dahlgren. “As the Child and Youth Program Director… Ms. Beatty continues to exceed expectations in every aspect of her role,” according to the citation. “With three facilities, [more than] 70 employees and over 250 children with Dahlgren CYP, Ms. Beatty remains fully engaged in her program.” Beatty’s other achievements include expert management of the program’s waitlist, and providing a “flawless” summer camp program for military children.



Brittany Scully, security specialist, was selected as the Senior Civilian of the Quarter for NSF Indian Head. Scully’s positive impact on Visitor Control Centers at NSF Indian Head and NSF Dahlgren, her area of responsibility, has been remarkable since she joined NSASP. “Despite several staffing shortages and numerous challenges, she expertly managed both offices while ensuring uninterrupted mission support, according to the citation. “Through the development and implementation of innovative staffing and training strategies, she maintained continuous coverage and effectively managed all personnel matters.”



Latisha Nelson is a familiar face to all who enjoy The Brow Café and was recognized as NSASP’s Junior Sailor of the Quarter for NSF Dahlgren. “Leadership consistently receives positive feedback from customers, with many highlighting her friendly and helpful demeanor,” according to the citation. “During the third quarter, Ms. Nelson created new menu options, such as the addition of hot breakfast sandwiches and expanded operating hours,” an effort that positively impacted revenue. “Ms. Nelson knows many customers by name and to-go order.”



Lt. Joseph Smith, NSASP Security Forces, was selected as the Junior Civilian of the Quarter for NSF Indian Head. Smith’s “dedication to duty and leadership shine through his performance,” according to the citation. “As a seasoned police officer, he takes great pride in mentoring others and is highly knowledgeable.” Smith positively impacted several components of Security Forces, including training, communications, supply and armory operations.



Herman Hill was selected as NSASP’s Senior Civilian of the Quarter, fourth quarter 2025, for NSF Indian Head. Hill serves as a program analyst for Security Forces and “consistently demonstrates professionalism, technical expertise and unwavering commitment to mission accomplishment,” according to the citation. During the quarter, Hill demonstrated “superior performance” in the areas of government purchase card, hiring actions, accountability and other mission critical functions.



Officer Sean Walk, NSASP Security Forces, was recognized as the command’s Junior Civilian of the Quarter for NSF Dahlgren. Walk “demonstrated outstanding professionalism and dependability during a period of staffing shortages,” according to the citation. “Officer Walk willingly covered additional shifts to ensure continued security coverage and mission readiness, all while displaying a positive, can-do attitude.”



The Senior Civilian of the Quarter for NSF Dahlgren was Charlene Johnson, unaccompanied housing manager. “Demonstrating outstanding organizational skill and strategic coordination, she expertly led the delivery of whole room concept furnishings for 320 barracks rooms,” according to the citation. “As a result of her efforts, disruptions to residents were minimal, and all furnishings were accurately inventoried and verified for condition upon delivery.” Johnson also coordinated on short notice the transfer of furnishings to Naval Support Activity Bethesda in support of the Navy Ceremonial Guard.



Ashley James, security assistant, was selected as the Junior Civilian of the Quarter for NSF Indian Head. “Due to staffing shortages, Ms. James has been the sole security assistant for over six months,” according to the citation. “Even with the increased workload, she went above and beyond with every task.” During the fourth quarter, James processed more than 2,000 visitor requests with efficiency and accuracy and maintained the highest standards of customer service.



For their incredible effort and achievements, Johnson and James were also named as the NSASP’s Senior Civilian of the Year and Junior Civilian of the Year, respectively.



Following the presentation of awards, senior NSASP leaders presented critical information about the command religious program, safety, MWR and the Fleet and Family Support Center, and training.



NSASP personnel who were unable to attend should check their email inbox for copies of the presentations, award photos and a link to the live stream.



Nadder thanked presenters, award recipients and all NSASP personnel for their hard work and dedication in meeting the many challenges of the last quarter. “Take this as an opportunity to step out of your office, sit back, listen, reflect, remember… and take it back to your team,” he said. “Look out for one another. A lot of stuff is going on around us, and it’s very important to understand what everybody else is doing, so you know how you and your team are contributing.”



Nadder continued, listing the accomplishments of every NSASP department over the last year. He especially highlighted the performance of Security Forces and Fire and Emergency Services members, who continued their selfless work unpaid during the government shutdown. The First Responders received a spontaneous round of applause from attendees.



NSASP’s next Command Assembly will be at NSF Indian Head in the Spring.