LEAD breaks ground on new anechoic chamber and access control point

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. – A new chapter of innovation and security has begun at Letterkenny Army Depot as leaders from the depot, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the community gathered to break ground on two major modernization projects on Dec. 17.

These transformative projects, a one-of-a-kind anechoic chamber and a new access control point, are part of the Army's 15-year Organic Industrial Base Modernization Implementation Plan.

"Today, we are celebrating more than just new construction,” said Col. Caleb Lewis, LEAD commander. “We are celebrating a powerful commitment to you – the talented and dedicated people who make our mission possible."

The new anechoic chamber is a groundbreaking addition, allowing depot artisans to perform near-field testing on critical warfighting equipment. This includes the Transportable Radar Surveillance Antenna Equipment Unit system, the Sentinel A4, and the Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor systems. This state-of-the-art facility will be the largest of its kind within the entire Army organic industrial base.

"This new facility will continue to support LEAD’s capability to provide efficient maintenance and overhaul operations for mission-critical systems,” said Lt. Col. Mark Pollak, USACE Baltimore deputy commander. "By consolidating near-field testing right here, we ensure effective maintenance operations that are essential for the Missile Defense Agency’s recapitalization programs and, most importantly, for keeping our warfighters equipped and ready to defend the nation.”

The second major project is a new access control point, a symbol of the depot's unwavering commitment to the safety and security of its personnel. This modern facility will feature new ID check booths, dedicated truck inspection lanes with canopies, a search shelter, a gatehouse, and a visitor control center.

This new access point will not only create a more secure environment but also improve traffic flow and efficiency. It will bring the depot into full compliance with the Army's anti-terrorism and force protection requirements, benefiting the depot and the surrounding community.

“These modernization efforts at Letterkenny Army Depot represent a significant investment in the future of our national defense,” said Pollak. “They will provide the dedicated workforce with a world-class environment, enhance the depot's capabilities, and ensure that our warfighters have the best-maintained equipment to protect the nation.”

Those who helped Lewis and Pollak break ground on the two new projects included Sue Fahnestock, representing Rep. John Joyce; Sen. Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania State Senator, 33rd District; Mike Ross, Franklin County Area Development Corporation president; and Bill Hunley, Grunley Project Development executive.

Both projects have an estimated completion date of October 2027.