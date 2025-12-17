Photo By Airman 1st Class Caleb Schellenberg | U.S. Airmen assigned to the 317th Airlift Wing load a U.S. Marine Corps M142 High...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Caleb Schellenberg | U.S. Airmen assigned to the 317th Airlift Wing load a U.S. Marine Corps M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System assigned to the 1st Marine Division onto a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 317th Airlift Wing during Exercise Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 10, 2025. Steel Knight enabled 317th AW Airmen to refine tactics for loading heavy and oversized cargo, streamline refueling operations and coordinate directly with Marine Airlift Control Teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Schellenberg) see less | View Image Page

317th Airlift Wing strengthens joint readiness during Exercise Steel Knight 25

DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, Texas -- 317th Airlift Wing participated in Exercise Steel Knight 25, operating at multiple locations across the West Coast in support of joint U.S. Marine Corps training, Dec. 1-13, 2025.



Steel Knight 25 is a large-scale U.S. Marine Corps exercise designed to enhance readiness, joint integration and the ability of the Navy-Marines Corps team to operate across multi-domain environments.



“Steel Knight allowed our Airmen to strengthen their knowledge of joint integration with the USMC directly and demonstrate and refine the advanced mission sets that the 317th AW can deliver to combatant commanders,” said Maj. Gregg Burrow, 317th AW Inspector General and detachment commander for the exercise.



The 317th AW deployed two C-130J Super Hercules aircraft and 53 Airmen from Dyess AFB to support Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF) operations, rehearsing taskings, supporting Marine Rotational Force-Darwin MAGTF certification requirements and exercising Division and Marine Aircraft Wing command and control and operational capabilities in support of Marine Expeditionary Force, Naval and Joint Force operations.



“These are the same users we will work with in real-world crisis response,” said Capt. Pate Davis, 39th Airlift Squadron executive officer Steel Knight mission commander. “The more we can work together ahead of time, the better we will operate when the chips are on the table.”



The 317th AW fulfilled the bulk of the strategic airlift requests to move Marine logistics and personnel components into theater initially, then provided tactical airlift to various node locations, including fuel, munitions and personnel resupply.



During Steel Knight, the 317th AW executed several advanced mission sets, including High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems Rapid Insertion, Link-16 tactical data link integration and austere airlift/airdrop operations, all of which enabled the USMC’s scheme of maneuver across the distributed battlespace.



In addition to airlift and cargo operations, the 317th AW directly contributed to establishing two USMC Forward Arming and Refueling Points by transporting equipment and personnel from Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 11 and Marine Wing Support Squadron 372 to forward locations. Once nodes were established, Dyess Airmen conducted Specialized Fueling Operations (SFO) to offload fuel into fuel bladders with engines running, demonstrating a rapid capability that reduces ground time and enhances survivability in contested environments.



“SFO wasn’t an official exercise requirement for the Marine Corps, but we advocated for the opportunity to train and showcase the capability,” said Burrow. “We demonstrated how quickly and safely we can refuel forward assets and next year we hope to expand this capability with the Marines during Steel Knight 26.”



Additionally, the 317th AW integrated with the USMC by practicing Marine Aircraft Control Operations for rapid ingress and egress and employing Marine Adjustable Cargo Training procedures for austere cargo upload and download operations. Beyond sharing and testing tactics, techniques and procedures, Steel Knight 25 provided itself as a joint leadership development opportunity for the Airmen of the 317th AW.



“I’ve been so impressed with the team, it’s exciting to see young people leading and taking initiative during this exercise,” said 1st Lt. Alicia Szymanski, 317th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Maintenance officer in charge. “Having them step up and take care of the people they’re leading has been super fulfilling.”



Supporting several dispersed sites, the 317th AW delivered the tactical airlift necessary to move personnel, equipment, and critical capabilities where they were needed most, ensuring the joint force retained flexibility and momentum as exercise scenarios evolved.



Joint integration with the Marine Corps was central to the training, enabling Airmen to refine tactics for loading heavy and oversized cargo, streamline refueling operations and coordinate directly with Marine Airlift Control Teams.



“The Marines bring a fresh perspective to the problem sets we face,” Davis said. “Sharing tactics and techniques gives us a better understanding of how they intend to defeat the enemy and how we can best support that effort.”



Burrow noted that operating under Marine-led command and control provided both challenges and valuable learning opportunities.



“Traditionally we are tasked via an Air Tasking Order produced by the Air Operations Center; however, for Steel Knight the taskings were more dynamic, often with direct user coordination that reflects more of the USMC perspective of tactical integration of air assets,” Burrow said. “This is a unique difference from USAF-led exercises, and it has been rewarding to see how the crews grow and adapt from this challenge.”



For the 317th AW, the experience underscored the versatility and adaptability of its Airmen, who executed every sortie while maintaining high levels of safety, professionalism and innovation.



“I’ve been proud of everyone’s professionalism and drive throughout the exercise,” Burrow said. “They see every task, big or small, as a challenge to overcome and a chance to learn. The lessons they take from this event will make us stronger and more capable for future missions.”



Exercise Steel Knight is an annual event that strengthens the MAGTF’s ability to deploy, fight and sustain operations in contested environments. This year’s iteration also laid groundwork for future collaboration, as the 317th AW is scheduled to rejoin the Marines for Exercise Balikatan 26 in the Indo-Pacific next year.