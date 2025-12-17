F-16 Unveiling at Goodfellow Air Force Base

The 17th Training Wing conducted an unveiling ceremony for the arrival of a new U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft trainer at the Louis F. Garland Fire Academy, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 15, 2025.
The F-16 was delivered via ground to Goodfellow from Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas. The fighter jet was transported intact, instead of in pieces, allowing it to be smoothly transferred through the base. Its sole purpose is to be incorporated into the fire protection training at the LFG Fire Academy.
Its integration into the fire protection curriculum will be fundamental in ensuring students are well-equipped for any possible scenario presented anywhere and at any time.
“They’ll have early access to training fundamentals, rescue operations, and safety aspects before they get to their first installation, whether or not they’re going to be able to encounter this aircraft,” stated TSgt. Christian Mejia, 312th Training Squadron instructor.
The Louis F. Garland Fire Academy hosts numerous intermediate and advanced fire protection courses providing training to all components of the Department of War, including uniformed and civilian members of the U.S. armed services and other organizations. The academy also reinforces national alliances by training international students.
