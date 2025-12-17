Arnold AFB Fire and Emergency Services offers tips for safer, merrier Christmas

Courtesy Photo | The Arnold Air Force Base Fire and Emergency Services team at Arnold AFB, Tenn., is...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Arnold Air Force Base Fire and Emergency Services team at Arnold AFB, Tenn., is asking those across the base to be to be aware of fire and safety risks throughout the upcoming holidays. (National Fire Protection Association graphic) see less | View Image Page

ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, Tenn. – The traditions, sights and sounds associated with the holiday season bring joy to millions across the world every year.

However, some of the pastimes and decorations associated with Christmas pose potential dangers.

To help prevent a Christmas catastrophe, the Arnold Air Force Base Fire and Emergency Services team is offering guidance to help ensure team members across the installation have a safer, and therefore, merrier Christmas.

CHRISTMAS COOKING

Many will look to entertain guests over the holidays with grand feasts, but fire officials urge those charged with preparing Christmas dinners to take caution while manning the kitchen.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, December is one of the leading months for home fires in the U.S., with Christmas Day and Christmas Eve representing the second- and third-leading days of the year 2024 for home cooking fires, respectively.

Unattended cooking remains a leading factor in cooking fires and fire deaths. From 2020 to 2024, unattended cooking accounted for 25% of reported home cooking fires and more than 40% of the associated deaths.

“People get so busy cooking the big meals, they get distracted trying to do a whole lot,” said Arnold FES Fire Prevention Officer Christian Lyle. “They tend to forget, and that’s what causes a lot of fires.”

Those cooking should not leave the home while the oven is in use and should regularly check on food being simmered, baked or roasted. It is further advised that those cooking on the stovetop remain in the kitchen while cooking to keep an eye on the food. Cooks should remain in the kitchen while food is being fried, boiled, grilled or broiled.

The stove should be turned off, even if leaving the kitchen for only a short time, according to the NFPA.

Cooks should always ensure the stove or oven is off before departing if they need to leave the home.

A serviceable fire extinguisher should be kept readily available during cooking.

Lyle and the NFPA also offered the following advice for safer holiday cooking:

• Keep children away from the cooking area. The creation of a 3-foot “kid-free zone” around the stove and areas where hot food and drinks are prepared is recommended. Pets should also be kept out of this zone when cooking.

• Keep children away from hot food and liquids. Steam or splash from gravy, vegetables or coffee could cause serious burns.

• Pot handles should be turned inward toward the back of the stove.

• Keep knives out of reach of children.

• Keep floors clear to prevent tripping.

• Make sure electric cords from appliances such as electric knives, coffee makers, plate warmers and mixers do not dangle off counters within easy reach of a child. Such devices should remain unplugged when not in use to prevent potentially overloading electrical circuits in the home.

• Keep anything that can catch fire, including wood utensils, towels, packaging and oven mitts, away from the stovetop.

In the event of a grease fire, an attempt should be made to cover the pot or pan with the lid or a metal baking sheet to smother the fire. The pot or pan should then be removed from the heating element but not moved to the sink, as this could increase the possibility of a fire-related injury.

CHRISTMAS TREES

For some, the Christmas ambience feels incomplete without a live tree in the home. However, care should be taken when choosing and decorating a live Christmas tree.

According to the NFPA, Christmas tree fires are not common, but they can quickly spread. From 2020 to 2024, fire departments throughout the U.S. responded to an average of 143 home fires per year that started with Christmas trees. These fires resulted in seven civilian deaths, 13 civilian injuries and $15 million in property damage.

The tree should have fresh, green needles that do not fall off when touched. Before placing the tree in its stand, 2 inches should be cut from the base of the trunk.

Watering a live tree is essential, Lyle said. Water should be added to the tree stand once the tree is brought into the home, and the tree should be watered daily.

“They tend to dry out real fast,” Lyle said. “People don’t think that they do, but especially with the lights, you may have a fray, kink or wire damage, and if you’ve got a dry tree, all of the sudden you’ve got a serious fire hazard. A dry tree can go up very fast and cause a lot of damage.”

The tree should be kept at least 3 feet away from heat sources such as candles, fireplaces, radiators, lights, space heaters and heat vents. According to the NFPA, a heat source too close to the tree accounts for more than 20% of Christmas tree fires.

Trees should not block any exits from the home.

Nearly 25% of Christmas tree fires from 2020 to 2024 were started by lamps or bulbs, 11% by candles, and electrical distribution or lighting equipment was involved in 40% of home Christmas tree fires, according to the NFPA.

When decorating a tree with lights, Lyle recommended using only those approved by a qualified testing laboratory, such as Underwriters Laboratories. Lights should be checked before they are placed on the tree to ensure there are no worn or frayed cords and no loose bulb connections. If these are found, the strand should be replaced.

Both Lyle and the NFPA further recommend that homeowners pay close attention to ensure their intended purpose for the lights aligns the designed purpose of lights purchased, as some lights are for indoor or outdoor use only.

To prevent damage to the cords, clips rather than nails should be used to hang lights.

Christmas tree lights should always be turned off when leaving home or going to bed.

The NFPA advises homeowners to bring outdoor electrical lights inside after the holidays to extend the life of the lights and prevent hazards.

Lit candles should never be used to decorate a tree.

Live trees should be disposed of after Christmas, according to safety officials, as dried out trees can pose a fire danger. The trees should not be left in the home, garage or outside leaning against the residence.

Those needing to dispose of their live tree after the holiday can often contact their local recycling program for assistance or direction, Lyle said.

DECORATIONS

Excluding those placed on Christmas trees, U.S. fire departments responded to approximately 835 home structure fires that began with decorations from 2020 to 2024, according to the NFPA. These blazes resulted in three civilian deaths, 29 civilian injuries and $18 million in direct property damage.

“Don’t daisy chain or plug into extension cords or power strips because those are a big fire hazard this time of year,” Lyle said.

A little less than half of such fires occurred because decorations were too close to heat sources such as candles or heat-producing appliances.

The NFPA recommended choosing decorations that are flame resistant or flame retardant.

In general, three out of every five home fires involving candles start when a candle is placed too closely to something that can burn. According to the NFPA, more than one-third of home decoration fires are started by candles.

Candle fires peak in December and January, with 12% of such fires occurring in December and 10% occurring in January, according to the NFPA.

To bolster candle safety, the NFPA offers the following advice:

• Candles should be placed in a sturdy candle holder.

• Handheld candles should not be passed from one person to another.

• At candle lighting services, someone with an unlit candle should dip their candle into the flame of a lit candle.

• Lit candles should not be placed in windows. Doing so increases the likelihood of a blind or curtain catching fire.

• Candles placed on or near tables, shrines or altars must be watched by an adult.

• If a candle must burn continuously, it should be enclosed in a glass container and placed in a sink, on a metal tray or in a deep basin filled with water.

• Candles should be kept out of reach of children and pets. Young children should never hold a lit candle. Children should never be left alone in a room with a lit candle.

• Keep matches and lighters up high in a locked cabinet.

• Lit candles should be blown out when leaving the room or going to bed.

LITHIUM-ION BATTERIES

Scores of folks across the country this Christmas will receive gifts containing lithium-ion batteries. Lyle said it is important that such batteries be disposed of and recycled properly to help prevent fires related to their use.

“A lot of presents are coming with these batteries, so follow the manufacturer’s recommendations,” Lyle said.

According to the NFPA, lithium-ion batteries are flammable because they store a lot of energy in a small space. When this energy is released in an uncontrolled manner, heat is generated, which can turn certain internal battery components into flammable and toxic gases.

Reasons for the occurrence of lithium-ion battery-related fires include physical damage, electrical damage, exposure to extreme temperatures and product defects.

The NFPA recommends that only devices listed by a nationally recognized testing laboratory should be purchased and used. The manufacturer’s instructions for devices should always be followed.

Only use the battery that is designed for a specific device and only use the charging cord that came with the device.

When possible, lithium-ion batteries should be kept at room temperature. They should not be charged at temperatures below 32 degrees Fahrenheit or above 105 degrees Fahrenheit.

Lithium-ion battery-powered devices should not be charged under a pillow, on a bed or on a couch. They should instead be charged on hard surfaces. Do not continue charging the device or battery after it is fully charged.

The NFPA further advises to stop using a lithium-ion battery if these problems are observed:

• Odor

• Change in color

• Too much heat

• Change in shape

• Leaking

• Odd noises

If any of these issues are present, the NFPA recommends moving the lithium-ion battery-powered device away from anything that can catch fire, if it is safe to do so, and calling 911.

Proper disposal of lithium-ion batteries is also important, Lyle said, as such batteries retain energization even at the end of their useful lives. Because of this, a damaged or deformed battery simply thrown in the garbage or put in a regular recycling bin could cause a fire.

The batteries or devices containing them should instead be recycled at a safe battery recycling location. Visit the website call2recycle.org to locate the nearest lithium-ion recycling site.

Locations near Arnold Air Force Base that can accept low-energy rechargeable batteries, such as those for power tools and in cell phones, include the Lowe’s in Tullahoma and the Home Depot stores in Winchester and Manchester.

HEATERS

Although considered by many to be the most festive time of the year, the time around Christmas and New Year’s is also one of the coldest.

While not directly related to holiday safety, Lyle stressed the importance of using space heaters properly. He said only heaters approved by a qualified testing laboratory should be utilized.

It is also recommended that users ensure space heaters are equipped with tip-over protection. Heaters with this feature include a sensor that will automatically turn off the heater if it falls or tips over.

Anything flammable, such as blankets, should be kept at least 3 feet from heaters.

Space heaters should be plugged directly into the wall outlet rather than extension cords or power strips, Lyle said.

“Those space heaters take a lot of power, and neither extension cords nor power strips are able to supply that much power to the heaters,” he said.

Those who use kerosene heaters should also follow the 3-foot rule, ensuring that flammable items and materials are kept away from the devices.

Kerosene heaters should only be refilled outdoors, and the heaters should be completely cooled before they are refilled.

GENERAL FIRE SAFETY

The NFPA advises having smoke alarms on each level of the home, outside each sleeping area and inside each bedroom. If possible, the alarms should be interconnected, so all will simultaneously sound if one sounds.

Smoke alarms should be tested at least monthly and replaced when they are 10 years old.

The NFPA further recommends planning and practicing a fire escape drill that includes two ways out of every room and an outside meeting place. This escape plan should be shared with visitors.

“Arnold Fire and Emergency Services would like to thank the Arnold community for a safe 2025, and we look forward to how we can support the community in 2026,” Lyle said.

For additional information, contact the Arnold FES Fire Prevention Office at 931-454-5569 or 931-454-5306.