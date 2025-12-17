On-post resources can aid New Year resolvers at Hohenfels, USAG Bavaria

Photo By Bryan Gatchell | JOINT MULTINATIONAL READINESS CENTER, Germany -- A crowd of spectators watches...... read more read more Photo By Bryan Gatchell | JOINT MULTINATIONAL READINESS CENTER, Germany -- A crowd of spectators watches fireworks light the sky up during Freedom Fest July 3, 2023 at Warrior Field in the 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment area. Freedom Fest is a celebration by U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria at the Hohenfels community of the independence and founding of the United States in 1776. (U.S. Army photo by Bryan Gatchell, USAG Bavaria Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

USAG BAVARIA – HOHENFELS, Germany – As fireworks light up the sky time zone by time zone and friends share the joy of passing from one year to the next, oftentimes the hope for what lays ahead is accompanied by an individual sense of resolve.

U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria holds many resources that can help its community members not only embark upon an annual journey of improvement but also sustain and continuously calibrate it.

Last year, Pew Research found that three in 10 adults make one or more resolutions for the new year, and they typically fall into a few categories. They include:

Health, exercise and diet,

Money and finances,

Relationships with Family or friends,

Hobbies or personal interests,

Work or career, and

Other.

Several garrison services and services provided by other on-post organizations can help those resolved to better themselves. Here are a few ideas of where to start.

HEALTH, EXERCISE, DIET

Materially speaking, everything begins and ends with the human body. How an individual treats their body not only lengthens life but boosts the quality thereof.

The U.S. Army Health Clinic Hohenfels services service members, and a local off-post family practitioner can provide a good advisor for Family members and civilians. Preventive health screenings can detect potential issues such as heart disease, diabetes, and more. Cancer risks can be assessed and addressed.

Habitual smokers and drinkers may be given something to think about during a clinical visit as well.

The clinic can help community members find off-post health resources through their host nation liaison, so language would be less a barrier.

To learn more about the resources available through the clinic, visit their website here (https://mhs-europe.tricare.mil/Clinics/Hohenfels-Army-Health-Clinic).

The Logistics Readiness Center – Bavaria operates the Warrior Sports Café dining facility at Warrior Hill. As part of how they feed into a new year resolution, they provide helpful marking systems as part of the “Go for green” (G4G) nutrition education program. Labels are placed before the dishes, indicating their nutritional value, with green being good, yellow being middling, and red being improvable.

To learn about the campaign, visit the page here (https://quartermaster.army.mil/jccoe/operations\_directorate/quad/nutrition/nutrition\_main.html).

And for exercise, the fitness center has the resources and expertise to help community members get in and stay in their best shape through physical training and sports.

The Rodney J. Harris Sports and Fitness Center is hosting a fitness day early in the year so community members can try out circuit bootcamp, indoor cycling, pre- and postpartum strength training (as applicable), and Tabata high-intensity interval training. Personal trainers will be there to provide guidance. To learn about this Jan. 17 event, visit the event page here (https://hohenfels.armymwr.com/calendar/event/fitness-day-2026/7073227/105062).

MONEY, FINANCES

The monetary generosity of the holiday season can also seed thoughts of fiduciary responsibility. The Financial Readiness Program, one of several programs provided by Army Community Services, can give community members the know-how to make wise decisions with money.

Their classes cover the gambit, including what to do with impending changes in the Family (new children, divorces), in career (promotions) and the unforeseen (emergency situations). They lay the groundwork of how to save and invest as well.

To learn more about the Financial Readiness Program, visit their web page here (https://hohenfels.armymwr.com/programs/acs).

RELATIONSHIPS WITH FAMILY, FRIENDS

The garrison offers many opportunities to interface with new people or strengthen bonds with those already within the circle.

The Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation can learn what is coming up through an online calendar here (https://hohenfels.armymwr.com/calendar).

For individuals trying to deepen their relations with others rather than find new communities, Army Community Service provides resources for that as well. ACS hosts classes for couples that can help with effective communication, stress management, conflict resolution and marriage enrichment.

To learn more about ACS, visit their web page here (https://hohenfels.armymwr.com/programs/acs).

HOBBIES, PERSONAL INTERESTS

Learning new things, gaining new skills, finding community through shared interests can all form worthy goals for a new year.

One place to start for practically any hobby or personal interest is at the Turnbull Memorial Library. The library is not just a storage facility for books, it is also an avenue of research to learn about a variety of topics, including gardening, woodcraft, baking, puzzling, tabletop gaming, writing, beekeeping, travel and much more. The library hosts monthly quiz nights, a chess club, paint-along sessions and much more.

And, if reading is a particular hobby of interest, the library has reading programs at different times of year and can help children through adults gain literacy skills. Learn more about the library here (https://hohenfels.armymwr.com/programs/library).

For travel and outdoor enthusiasts, Outdoor Recreation have the staff to provide knowledgeable support on a variety of subjects, including winter sports, diving, mountain biking, fishing, and general tourist guidance. To learn more about Outdoor Recreation and the services they offer, visit their page here (https://hohenfels.armymwr.com/programs/odr).

For anyone wishing to learn how to make things by hand, there is an arts and crafts facility on post, which you can learn about here (https://hohenfels.armymwr.com/programs/arts-crafts-center).

WORK, CAREER

Career advancement, or even just finding a job, may also be a goal for the new year. Army Community Service, with outreach from the Vilseck-based Employment Readiness Program, can be of service.

The ERP teaches online classes on resume-writing, preparing for a job interview and much more.

Anyone actively looking for work can do so here (https://home.army.mil/bavaria/my-bavaria/employment).

If looking beyond paid employment, volunteer opportunities also exist on post, and new and seasoned volunteers can find opportunities through Army Community Service. To learn more about volunteer opportunities at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, visit the page here (https://grafenwoehr.armymwr.com/happenings/volunteer-program).

OTHER

Learning to live and thrive in Germany presents a great challenge to newcomers. One particularly helpful new year resolution is learning the local language.

The library hosts a number of different resources and opportunities for community members of all ages, whether it be through audio books, language-learning websites and applications and even story sessions for children. To learn about the opportunities, visit the library, or start at their web page (https://hohenfels.armymwr.com/programs/library).

Army Community Services also hosts a class to teach basic German so community members can get off post, do their grocery shopping, purchase gasoline and take part of festive events. The next basic German course is set to take place from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. March 10 through 12 and 17 through 19. Community members can call 09472-708-4860 or DSN 522-4860.

ANY TIME

The New Year often provides new opportunities for growth, but any of these opportunities can start at any time throughout the year.