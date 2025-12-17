TEXAS TAKES ON NORWEGIAN FOOT MARCH Your browser does not support the audio element.

AUSTIN – Twelve members of the Texas Joint Counterdrug Task Force from across the state honored a Texas Revolution hero by competing in the grueling Norwegian Foot March, December 9, 2025 at the Roy P. Benavidez Army National Guard Armory in El Campo, TX.

The service members, comprised of Texas Army and Air National Guardsmen, traveled to El Campo to participate in the 18.66-mile ruck march hosted by the local Chamber of Commerce. The event, which honors patriot Col. Juan Seguin, requires participants to carry a rucksack weighing at least 25 pounds and finish within a set time to earn the coveted Norwegian Foot March badge.

Among 116 total competitors, the Task Force members proved their mettle, with several placing high in their respective categories. Staff Sgt. Katelyn Ratliff was the third female military finisher overall. In the men's 43-49 age group, 1st Sgt. Bryan Vannet secured first place, while Maj. Chase Yarbrough finished third. Other notable finishers included Sgt. Maciej Ludwiczek, who placed fourth in the male 35-42 group and 16th overall, and Sgt. 1st Class Tanya Adams, who took sixth in the female 35-42 group.

“Training for this event and competing with the Task Force has been a truly memorable team-building journey,” said Maj. Chase Yarbrough, Executive Officer, Texas Joint Counterdrug Task Force. “Participation in tough military qualification events like these helps to highlight how well this program maintains deployment-ready Soldiers and Airmen for units of the Texas Military Department.”

The Norwegian Foot March began in 1915 as an endurance test for soldiers in the Norwegian Army. Today, it is a respected international military challenge. The Counterdrug Task Force’s participation and success highlight the endurance and dedication of Texas National Guard members. Col. Juan Seguin, whom this year’s march honored, was a key figure in the Texas Revolution, fighting in several key battles.