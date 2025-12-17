II MEF Advanced AI Command Course

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. — As the U.S. military faces increasingly sophisticated threats, the Marine Corps is prioritizing the integration of cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence to maintain a competitive edge. II Marine Expeditionary Force is at the forefront of this effort, using AI to enhance operational effectiveness, streamline processes, and improve decision making across its ranks.

On Dec. 12, 2025, the force hosted an Advanced AI Command Course for major subordinate commanders, including Brig. Gen. Joel Schmidt, assistant division commander for 2nd Marine Division, to demonstrate the effectiveness of large language models and teach how to craft AI prompts to improve lethality and optimize processes across II MEF.

“Gaining the advantage of speed comes from properly using prompt engineering,” said Ben Brown, senior consultant for Joint Computer Technologies and Training Management. “This is the way of the future.”

This particular course emphasized the importance of prompt engineering, a critical element in maximizing AI effectiveness. Brown provided detailed examples of different prompting methods, explaining how each could be applied to specific roles within a section to enhance operations.

The course is part of a series of monthly workshops focused on AI capabilities and the integration of digital data systems like the Maven Smart System (MSS) into daily operations at II MEF. MSS is an AI tool designed to analyze vast amounts of data for military applications, improving decision making and operations through machine learning and advanced algorithms.

II MEF’s emphasis on AI comes as the Marine Corps continues to modernize its approach to combat readiness, ensuring that the force remains agile and competitive in an era of rapidly advancing technology.

To date, approximately 170 Marines from II MEF, ranging from lance corporal to general officer, have participated in these workshops. At every level, Marines are learning how to leverage AI to streamline daily tasks and improve operational planning, marking a significant shift toward prioritizing technological integration throughout the Marine Corps.