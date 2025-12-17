U.S. Airmen and Soldiers Sharpen Skills in Mass Casualty Training Exercise, Capable Cavalier

Photo By Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust | A U.S. Soldier treats a simulated broken leg patient during Capable Cavalier, a joint...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust | A U.S. Soldier treats a simulated broken leg patient during Capable Cavalier, a joint training event that replicated a real-world scenario within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 7th, 2025. Capable Cavalier tested the ability to work together to successfully triage a mass casualty event and evacuate patients to a higher -level of care using rotary and fixed-wing aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust) see less | View Image Page

When disaster strikes, seconds of seamless teamwork makes the difference between life and death. That was the driving force behind Capable Cavalier, a one-day, mass-casualty medical training event that brought together U.S. Airmen and Soldiers from across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

The purpose of Capable Cavalier was to integrate multiple bases and squadrons in the AOR that would be necessary to work together in a mass casualty situation.

“The most important thing we exercised today was linking the different agencies,” says U.S. Air Force Capt. Ted Osborn, the 386th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron’s aeromedical evacuation liaison. “It’s very rare that we have the opportunity to connect that many different stages of care together.”

The event involved 15 squadrons across three bases to include the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing, Task Force Warrior, Task Force Spartan and Camp Beurhing, Kuwait This event tested the ability of medical teams to coordinate between rotary and fixed-wing aircraft.

The event was supported by the 386th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron’s Liaison Team, which helps link ground medical operations to airlift resources.

The training event simulated a missile strike that caused roughly 30 casualties. Medics triaged patients, loaded them onto a U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter and later transferred them onto a U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft for higher-level care. This was a first-time experience for many of the training’s participants. “Our doctor established patient priorities and then dispersed the team as needed,” said Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Bernard, a respiratory therapist assigned to 386th EAES.

The event required clear coordination between both Air and Army services. The medical teams worked together to optimally evacuate all patients. Each simulated patient had a different injury ranging in levels of severity. One of the patients needed immediate airway intervention, the team worked diligently to assess and treat upon the patient's arrival.

“At the technician level, our medics speak the same language,” Bernard said. “Keeping communication tight means speaking clearly and loudly, prioritizing safety and making sure everyone knows what actions they’re going to take during patient movement.”

He noted that patient movement carries some of the highest risks in critical care, citing ventilators, IV pumps and other life-support gear that must be transported safely.

Capable Cavalier highlights that seamless teamwork, honed through realistic training, is critical for saving lives during mass-casualty events. By integrating different branches, the exercise bolstered communication and coordination vital for efficient patient care and safe transport. This reinforces the importance of ongoing, inter-service training to ensure readiness and maximize life-saving capabilities when disaster strikes.