CECOM showcases new innovations in Army Transformation Initiative brief to AMC

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. — “Every time U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command briefs these updates, the first thing that comes to my mind is, ‘they have literally changed their identity in the race to transformation in every definition that transformation is,’” Command Sgt. Maj. Jimmy Sellers, the senior enlisted advisor of U.S. Army Materiel Command, said. “I have never seen an organization change as quickly and as responsibly as CECOM.”

Sellers expressed the exuberance and acclamation for CECOM following a quarterly Army Transformation Initiative update brief given by Maj. Gen. James D. Turinetti IV, the commanding general of CECOM, and CECOM senior leaders to AMC Sept. 3, 2025, virtually and at Fort Detrick, Maryland.

The brief focused on projects being advanced across CECOM and highlighted efforts to develop capabilities that are government made, owned and operated, which was a welcomed theme by Lt. Gen. Christopher Mohan, the deputy commanding general and acting commander of AMC, who repeatedly stressed the need to collaborate and integrate across the Army and AMC enterprises to change how the Army does business.

“This is a time of incredible change in which the pace and speed is unlike anything we’ve seen,” Mohan said during his opening comments. “We need to force collaboration and integration, and we need to look more internally to know what our enterprise is capable of. We need to see where we can stop shopping outside of the gate.”

Tobyhanna Army Depot

Col. Benjamin Kilgore, the commander of TYAD, opened his brief by highlighting the opening of the Microelectronics Manufacturing Facility and showing the newly released TYAD informational video. Following that, Kilgore discussed the capabilities of TYAD within the manufacturing of circuit card assemblies, wiring harnesses, and small unmanned aircraft systems.

Kilgore further discussed the projected expansion of capabilities to optimize operations with lean manufacturing practices; upgrading production lines to launch full-scale production; integrate digital manufacturing innovations; and standup manufacturing facilities for antennas, goggles and controllers.

Mohan, for his part, emphasized the importance of the work that TYAD is doing within the sUAS network as well as the need for AMC to be at the forefront of that network.

“I think this is something that will make us unique, because we know how to do electronics, but we need to have an eye on what else we can be capable of,” he said. “I want us to build them and give them to units. I want them to say, ‘AMC made these; how do we get more?’ We are in a position of incredible opportunity.”

Integrated Logistics Support Center

Nicole Osaghae, the director of ILSC, presented two projects that ILSC is working on: Army-Field Integrated Collaboration System and AI-Assisted Maintenance, explaining the identification of critical gaps in information access as the genesis of the projects.

Osaghae described the timeline of each project’s roll out to CECOM and beyond, emphasizing that the two will represent an improvement in information accessibility for those supporting Army weapons systems; will enhance troubleshooting, maintenance, and the Army Right to Repair movement; and will improve operational readiness at the unit level by removing barriers to information access in technical manuals.

While Mohan saw the value of each project, he explicitly commended the potential of AIAM within preventative maintenance checks and services.

“The AIAM application is going to fundamentally change our Soldiers’ lives,” Mohan said. “The potential is huge, but this is one of those things where we cannot accept ‘less.’ We really have to work to get this right, and ILSC is the one that will lead us there.”

Further stressing the need for in-house development, Mohan laid out his expectations and goals for the way forward with AIAM.

“I don’t want to go to industry for this if we can do it,” he said. “I want this to be agnostic in that in can be used on a tactical system, a phone, a government phone … all those things, and we have to give Soldiers a tool that shows the supply side of the process.”

Software Engineering Center

Garrett Shoemaker, the director of the Software Engineering Center, discussed the strategic transformation to become a Software Organic Industrial Base Center of Excellence that would transform existing software rather than creating new applications from scratch. Shoemaker also highlighted AI Flow, pointing out that the government owned, government operated agentic artificial intelligence system allows users to create customizable agents that can develop an 80% solution to a prompt, thus eliminating the need to complete foundational tasks.

“AI Flow was initiated because we encourage our team to experiment,” Shoemaker said. “Through experimentation, we developed an AI platform to use internally, but we’ve seen growth now to make it agentic, and because of that, we’re now seeing demand from customers across the Army.”

U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

Col. Deon Maxwell, the commander of U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command, provided an update on the organization restructure, including the realignment and integration of personnel, transition of contracting officer’s representative management, and funding realignment. Maxwell also discussed medical logistics in campaigning as it currently stands across the command, stressing the driving of systems together for integration. “If we’re going to do medical logistics in campaigning the right way and totally integrate medical into sustainment, we can’t just do it at the Global Combat Support System-level,” he said. “We have to look beyond stand-alone facilities for medical maintenance, and we have to look at integrating our medical manufacturing capabilities with the reserve components.”

U.S. Army Information Systems Engineering Command

Col. Mathew Miller, the commander of the Information Systems Engineering Command, provided a rundown of the mission to provide reliable information technology and operational technology systems that enhance readiness throughout the Organic Industrial Base modernization efforts. Miller also discussed his vision that ISEC is the quick reaction force to deliver resilience for the Army regarding updating and integrating current and emerging IT and OT systems.

Closing comments

Wrapping up the brief, Mohan reiterated the commitment to CECOM he and AMC will continue, while praising the work being done across the CECOM MSCs. Mohan also wondered aloud what an Army-wide dashboard would look like, one which showed all the problems the Army is looking to fix.

In response, Turinetti reinforced the potential that CECOM has in leading the Army through ATI, opining that it would look like something that already exists.

“Sir, I think it looks similar to what our transformation dashboard looks like,” he said. “It tracks all the initiatives, the corresponding tasks and where we stand within it all.”