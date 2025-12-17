Army Reserve leader helps spread Wreaths Across America in Garden State

Photo By Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris | A crowd of about 500 endured cold weather in the name of patriotism to honor fallen...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris | A crowd of about 500 endured cold weather in the name of patriotism to honor fallen heroes during Wreaths Across America Day Dec. 13 outside Saint Vincent de Paul Church in Mays Landing, New Jersey. During the outdoor ceremony, attendees listened to the words of keynote speaker Brig. Gen. Reginald Kornegay, deputy commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Shawn Morris, 99th RD Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

MAYS LANDING, N.J. – A crowd of about 500 endured cold weather in the name of patriotism to honor fallen heroes during Wreaths Across America Day Dec. 13 outside Saint Vincent de Paul Church here.



During the outdoor ceremony, attendees listened to the words of keynote speaker Brig. Gen. Reginald Kornegay, deputy commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division.



“At a time when only one percent of eligible Americans volunteer to serve in the armed forces, we all owe a great debt to America’s service members, both past and present,” said Kornegay.



Following the ceremony, a large portion of attendees - including retired veterans and their families, students, educators, and many others - volunteered to walk from the church across the street to the adjacent Holy Cross Cemetery to place 2,000 wreaths on veterans’ graves.



“The event is a time-honored tradition that uses wreaths to symbolize gratitude, service, and eternal life, with each wreath placed and each name spoken serving as a tangible reminder that veterans are not forgotten,” said Peter Eschbach of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 220, the local Wreaths Across America organizer.



Wreaths Across America began in 1992 with the placement of wreaths on the graves at Arlington National Cemetery. It has grown into a national initiative with millions of people taking part across the nation. This is Mays Landing’s third annual WAA event.



Many other local organizations including the Oakcrest JROTC, Civil Air Patrol cadets, JROTC cadets from Pleasantville (Army) and Atlantic City (Navy) high schools and the Atlantic County Institute of Technology, active-duty service members, law enforcement officers, veterans, the Knights of Columbus, local scouts, St. Vincent de Paul Regional School choir, and a VFW Honor Guard rifle salute followed by the playing of Taps all honored those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.



“We should each do our part to protect our liberties and our way of life, and to ensure that these brave Americans did not die in vain,” Kornegay said. “Today, in your own personal moments of reflection, I ask that you remember all our veterans as you consider the enormous debt owed to those who have served this great nation throughout its two-and-a-half-century existence.”



WAA has a three-fold goal: to remember the fallen, honor those who serve, and teach the next generation the value of freedom.



The annual ceremony lands on the second or third Saturday of December to carry a meaningful purpose in serving as a reminder that it is time to reflect on the lives lost in service to the nation and show reverence for their sacrifice. Anyone or any group can sponsor a wreath to honor a veteran. Each wreath is sponsored at a cost of $17.