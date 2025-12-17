13 military hospitals, clinic receive Leapfrog's top annual awards for patient safety and quality

Photo By Jean Graves | FORT JOHNSON, La. — Adrienne Webster holds her newborn daughter, Arabella, born...... read more read more Photo By Jean Graves | FORT JOHNSON, La. — Adrienne Webster holds her newborn daughter, Arabella, born March 25 at Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital. Webster is the spouse of Spc. Chester A. Kowalski II, assigned to 2nd Battalion, 30th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division. The Labor, Delivery and Postpartum Ward at BJACH provides expert, compassionate care to support Soldiers and Families through the life-changing experience of childbirth—ensuring mission readiness at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson, Louisiana. see less | View Image Page

The Defense Health Agency had 12 military hospitals and one clinic receive the 2025 https://www.leapfroggroup.org/ratings-reports/top-hospitals and https://www.leapfroggroup.org/ratings-reports/top-ascs, respectively, annual accolades for the nation’s highest-performing medical facilities, during an awards dinner Dec. 15.

While less than 6% of hospitals nationwide earn this distinction, the Defense Health Agency saw 13 of its facilities recognized this year, placing them in the top tier of medical centers in the United States. DHA had two hospitals honored in 2024. This year marks the first time a military clinic has received a Top ASC award.

“Having 13 of our military treatment facilities recognized is a remarkable achievement,” said Maj. Gen. Jeannine Ryder, DHA’s acting assistant director for Health Care Administration. “These facilities exemplify the Defense Health Agency’s steadfast commitment to high-quality care and is a testament to the exceptional care delivered to our patients.” The Leapfrog Group is a national, independent organization focused on health care quality. Leapfrog presents the Top Hospital and Top ASC awards based on a range of criteria that includes benchmarks in patient safety, medication safety, ethical billing, informed patient consent procedures, safe surgery processes, and overall performance.

“I could not be prouder of the dedicated staff at these hospitals and clinics for earning these awards,” said Dr. Paul Cordts, DHA’s deputy assistant director for Medical Affairs and chief medical officer. “This distinction reflects continuous hard work and dedication to serving our patients at the highest level.”

DHA's engagement with Leapfrog began about eight years ago when it sought to incorporate Leapfrog's evaluations into the Military Health System's Quality Assurance Program. Walter Reed National Military Medical Center was the first military test site for Leapfrog surveys. After seeing positive results, DHA expanded the program across other eligible military hospitals.

The 12 military hospitals that received the 2025 Leapfrog Top Hospital award and clinic that received the Top ASC award are:

“Less than 6% percent of hospitals around the nation merit these awards, so the recognition is incredibly meaningful,” said Cordts. “I commend all of our medical professionals for the work they do, and I hope they take pride in ranking among the very best hospitals and clinics in the United States.”