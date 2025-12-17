New Year, New Goals Your browser does not support the audio element.

As the holiday season winds down and Airmen return to their routines, 403rd Wing leaders say now is the time to reset, refocus and build momentum for the year ahead. From goal-setting to emotional resilience, first sergeants and helping agency staff are encouraging Airmen to start small, stay connected and make their well-being a priority.

Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Joseph Huffling, 403rd Wing chaplain, said the start of a new year often motivates people to refresh their habits but sustainability matters more than a date on the calendar.

“The new year is artificial in a sense because you can make a resolution any time,” said Huffling. “But January gives people the feeling of starting over. The key is to focus on what’s truly important, your spiritual health, your community, and doing things you enjoy.”

Huffling said hobbies, faith practices and staying socially connected are powerful tools for managing stress, particularly after the holidays, when many Airmen feel pressure from family, finances or returning workloads. He emphasized controlling the factors within reach.

“You can’t control everything, but you can control when you go to bed, what you eat, how you treat your body,” said Huffling. “Stress comes from focusing on what you can’t control. Break your goals down into small, manageable steps, and stay plugged into your community.”

Master Sgt. Jessica Davis, first sergeant for the 403rd Operations Support Squadron, echoed that advice, noting that stress management requires intentional planning, not good intentions alone.

“Don’t just say, ‘I’ll make time later,’” said Davis. “Put it on your calendar and commit to it. Whether it’s fitness, getting outside, or meeting with someone, carve out time to decompress. If you don’t make space for yourself, that margin will disappear.”

Davis also encouraged Airmen to be honest with themselves—and with others—when they need help.

“When someone asks how you’re doing, don’t just say ‘fine,’” said Davis. “Everyone goes through something. Showing up mentally, emotionally and physically is important, and you’re not alone. The wing can’t function without you, and you matter more than you realize.”

For Airmen looking to set realistic goals in 2026, Master Sgt. Jared Bryant, the 403rd Wing’s Resilience Integrator, recommended using the SMART method: specific, measurable, attainable, realistic and time-bound.

“Set goals you can actually achieve, and let your short-term goals lead into your long-term ones,” said Bryant. “And if you stumble, which we all do, don’t abandon the goal. Reassess and adjust.”

Bryant said physical fitness, financial responsibility and daily routines play a major role in stress levels after the holidays. Overindulging during the season is common, he said, but returning to structure is essential.

“There’s a lot of great food and a lot of spending around the holidays,” said Bryant. “But being present means more than giving gifts. Know your financial limits, focus on your needs, and return to your routine. Small habits add up.”

All three leaders emphasized one message: Airmen don’t have to navigate stress or goal-setting alone. Wing resources include first sergeants, chaplains, the director of psychological health, personal financial counselors, peers, mentors, Military and Family Readiness, and Military OneSource.

“Take advantage of the resources available,” said Huffling. “We exist for you.” Davis agreed, adding that staying connected is key not just for crisis moments but for everyday resilience.

“Just show up,” said Davis. “Ask for help when you need it, and be open to the support around you.”

As Airmen begin the new year, the 403rd Wing’s message is clear: prioritize well-being, stay grounded, and move forward one step at a time.