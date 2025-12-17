Navy Launches Improvement Projects for Sailors Living in Barracks

Washington, D.C. (Dec. 18, 2025) – Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) is enhancing the safety, comfort, and cleanliness of barracks across the Navy Shore Enterprise with $375 million of Barracks Task Force funding. Driven by the Secretary of War (SECWAR) Barracks Task Force initiative and “Sailors First” principle, these investments will improve the well-being of Sailors living in barracks throughout the Navy’s Unaccompanied Housing (UH) program.

To swiftly improve quality of service, CNIC identified several projects focused on immediate needs, encompassing safety repairs, improved cleanliness, accelerated maintenance, and upgrades to essential building systems. These improvements will address critical living conditions for Sailors living in Navy barracks.

“Quality of service is inseparable from readiness,” said Vice Adm. Scott Gray, commander of Navy Installations Command. “Providing safe, comfortable, and clean housing is not optional. It is a responsibility we owe to every Sailor who volunteers to serve.”

The Navy received approximately $375 million from the One Big Beautiful Bill for Navy UH program investments. About $75 million will support 95 prioritized projects across 50 installations, tailored to the unique needs of each base and may include kitchen modernizations, HVAC system upgrades, flooring replacements, and new furniture. The remaining $300 million will be used for six sustainment, restoration, and modernization projects, which range from enhancing energy efficiency and renovating bathrooms to replacing HVAC, plumbing, and electrical distribution systems.

“This is not a one-time fix, but a sustained commitment,” Gray said. “We are dedicated to continuous improvement and ensuring our Sailors have the quality housing they deserve throughout their careers.”

