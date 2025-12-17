1st Infantry Division Conducts Close-Quarters Combat Training at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria

Photo By Spc. Breanna Bradford | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Seth Huffman, assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 16th...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Breanna Bradford | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Seth Huffman, assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, executes close-quarters combat training in an urban environment for a squad live fire exercise on Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, Oct. 28, 2025. Execution of squad live fire exercises increased overall lethality and warfighting readiness along NATOs Eastern Flank by training squads shoot, move, and communicate effectively in complex operational environments. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Breanna Bradford) see less | View Image Page

NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, Bulgaria – The rapid sound of gunfire from M4A1 Carbine firearms pierced the air as Soldiers enagaged targets within the training walls. Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, conducted squad live-fire exercises during close-quarters combat training in Bulgaria, Oct. 28, 2025, emphasizing overall lethality and warfighting readiness along NATO’s Eastern Flank.

Soldiers from the Iron Ranger Battalion improved their ability to maneuver as a squad in urban terrain as they conducted dry, blank, and live-fire iterations.

Close-quarters combat training encourages teamwork and builds trust, preparing Soldiers to operate effectively in squad elements. It requires each individual to perform their specific tasks in order to ensure the squad is combat ready and capable of operating in contested environments. The Soldiers trained for entering and clearing buildings, also known as Battle Drill 6A. Sgt. 1st Class Dakota Fowler, a platoon sergeant for Bravo Company, 1-16th Infantry, describes the movement that the Soldiers execute in the exercise.

“We're gonna start with team elements, we’re gonna move from room to room,” said Fowler. “They're gonna identify targets, then engage and destroy the enemy.”

Fowler, highlighted how each Soldier must understand their role to accomplish the mission and reach the desired end state.

“It's important for the infantry to exploit and destroy the enemy”, said Fowler. “Whenever we deploy to urban operations and MOUT sites it's important that infantrymen can get in and effectively mass fire and engage the enemy.”

Sgt. Timothy Ludlam, a team leader for Bravo Company, 1-16th Infantry, emphasizes the significance and impact of being a leader within a squad on a daily basis and while executing missions.

“We are doing room clearing, navigating with your team with a lot of fast decision making,” said Ludlam. “Everyday is leading soldiers. That is my main job, coming to work teaching them, mentoring them, and making sure that everything is complete.”

2nd Lt. Sebastion Isasi, a platoon leader for Bravo Company, 1-16th Infantry, explains his role in the planning process and execution to ensure his squads are certified.

“My role is managing the training, making a schedule, grading criteria, for how we are going to evaluate those tasks”, said Isasi. “There's going to be a lot of room clearing, identifying targets quickly, and engaging them at a close proximity while maneuvering at the same time.”

Close-quarters combat training allows Soldiers to train using blank and live rounds in an urban environment. Training for realistic scenarios at echelon ensures formations are combat-ready and capable of operating in contested and complex operational environments.

Close-quarters combat training showcases how the Iron Ranger Battalion strengthens V Corps’ posture of persistent presence - reassuring Allies, deterring aggression, and reinforcing the U.S. commitment to collective defense.