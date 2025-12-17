Eighth Army welcomes back 2-1 Air Defense Artillery Battalion to Korean peninsula

Photo By Sgt. Jason Palacios | Soldiers of the 2nd Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment (2-1 ADA BN),...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Jason Palacios | Soldiers of the 2nd Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment (2-1 ADA BN), deplane at Osan Air Base, South Korea, late October following their successful deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility earlier this year. The 2-1 ADA Battalion, part of the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, departed the Korean peninsula in March 2025 on short-notice orders to provide critical air and missile defense for key U.S. and coalition assets in the CENTCOM AOR. There, the battalion demonstrated professionalism, technical expertise, and readiness forged during years of training and operations in the Korean theater. see less | View Image Page

Eighth Army proudly welcomed home Soldiers of the 2nd Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment (2-1 ADA BN), Oct. 30, 2025, following their successful deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility earlier this year.

The 2-1 ADA Battalion, part of the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, departed the Korean peninsula in March 2025 on short-notice orders to provide critical air and missile defense for key U.S. and coalition assets in the CENTCOM AOR. There, the battalion demonstrated professionalism, technical expertise, and readiness forged during years of training and operations in the Korean theater.

“I personally only had about three weeks in Korea before deploying, but I know that being mission ready to ‘Fight Tonight’ ensured the battalion was prepared to execute any mission, anywhere, with minimal notice,” said Lt. Col. Ashley Hahn, commander of 2-1 ADA BN. “The learning curve that most rotational units must endure was shortened for the Guardian Battalion. The semi-annual exercises and interactions with [Republic of Korea Armed Forces] counterparts enhanced our readiness and gave our Soldiers and leaders critical operational experience.”

Hahn added that the battalion’s experience overseas will directly benefit its mission in Korea.

“The Guardian Soldiers faced an array of threat sets while deployed, which will undoubtedly add to air defense planning, decision-making, and tactical operations in Korea. The events in June 2025 tested our Soldiers and leaders, and they learned how to win in the most consequential situations. They’ll bring those lessons back to enhance combat capability and readiness on the peninsula.”

Before their deployment, the battalion’s mission in Korea focused on defending against North Korean surveillance, aerial, and missile threats to designated defense assets, safeguarding Combined Forces Command priorities and ensuring uninterrupted sortie and force generation capabilities. Those skills—refined through continuous live-fire training, readiness evaluations, and combined exercises—proved essential to their success in protecting vital sites and personnel during real-world operations overseas.

“As air defenders, we train rigorously, day and night, for moments where we are called upon to defend critical assets,” said Staff Sgt. Samuel Komolafenath, a battle NCO with 2-1 ADA BN. “This deployment provided a great opportunity to engage in real-world operations and gain experience that demanded constant focus and discipline. The knowledge and skills we gained have strengthened our readiness and technical proficiency.”

Komolafenath highlighted that his experience in Korea was instrumental in preparing for CENTCOM’s operational tempo.

“Compared to other duty stations in Air Defense, Korea is the best place to truly become proficient at your job,” he said. “Exercises like Ulchi Freedom Shield gave me realistic combat experience and improved my ability to lead Soldiers under pressure. Applying those lessons in CENTCOM proved the value of the training we do here every day.”

As 2-1 ADA BN returns to the Republic of Korea, its Soldiers bring back invaluable operational experience from CENTCOM’s complex environment. Their lessons learned will enhance integration with ROK Army and Air Force partners, refine defensive posture across the peninsula, and further contribute to Eighth Army’s mission of maintaining a ready and postured force.

Hahn reflected on his return to Korea, adding a personal note about the country and culture.

“Besides my family, there’s a little trail that runs along a winding river in Daegu — those early morning runs, with the mountains and city skyline all together, are my happy place,” Hahn said. “The culture, the food, the people — there’s so much to appreciate. I’m looking forward to experiencing all that again.”

Komolafenath shared similar sentiments.

“I missed the food in Korea — the diversity of dishes, the hospitality, and the vibrant nightlife,” he said. “It’s great to be back among friends and allies who make this duty station feel like home.”

The 2nd Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment traces its lineage to the War of 1812 as Ichabod B. Crane’s Company, 3rd Regiment of Artillery. Over its distinguished history, the unit has served in conflicts from the Mexican-American War to Operation Desert Storm, adapting its capabilities from field artillery to the modern Patriot missile system. Since assuming its air defense mission in Korea in 2004, 2-1 ADA BN has stood watch every hour of every day, defending critical Combined Forces Command assets.

Eighth Army praises the Soldiers and families of 2-1 ADA BN for their dedication, resilience, and continued service to the U.S.–ROK Alliance.

For more information, contact the Eighth Army Public Affairs office at usarmy.humphreys.8-army.mbx.public-affairs-office@army.mil.