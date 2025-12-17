PMRF Natural Resources Issues Safety Reminder During Nēnē Nesting Season

Photo By Jonell Kaohelaulii | PACIFIC MISSLE RANGE FACILITY, Kekaha, Hawai`i (December 17, 2025) Native Hawaiian...... read more read more Photo By Jonell Kaohelaulii | PACIFIC MISSLE RANGE FACILITY, Kekaha, Hawai`i (December 17, 2025) Native Hawaiian geese and goslings are seen brood amalgamation, a form of co-parenting offspring from multiple families, raising them together in a single, large group. The annual nēnē (Hawaiian goose) nesting season is underway and the Pacific Missile Range Facility’s (PMRF) Natural Resources division reminds everyone to remain alert as these protected birds become more active around roadways and installation facilities. (Photo by PMRF Natural Resources, Yessica Carnley) see less | View Image Page

PACIFIC MISSLE RANGE FACILITY, Kekaha, Hawai`i – The annual nēnē (Hawaiian goose) nesting season is underway and the Pacific Missile Range Facility’s (PMRF) Natural Resources division reminds everyone to remain alert as these protected birds become more active around roadways and installation facilities.

From September to April, adult nēnē lead their goslings away from nesting areas, often crossing roads or moving through high traffic areas and into new feeding grounds. Nēnē, Hawai’i’s state bird, are federally protected under the Endangered Species Act and safeguarded by state law.

“Nēnē families rely on safe passage as they move throughout their habitat,” said PMRF Natural Resources Program Manager, Brooke McFarland. “Increased awareness from our community helps protect these birds and support our collaborative efforts for environmental and native wildlife protection.”

Goslings move slowly and are unable to fly for several weeks, making them vulnerable to vehicle traffic and human and pet disturbance. Additionally, adult nēnē often molt their flight feathers and typically do not fly during the nesting season, instead they remain grounded to protect their young.

Safety Tips for Motorists, Base Residents and PMRF Guest Pass Holders:

Reduce speed when you see nēnē, especially near the nene crossing signs along the highway and on installation.

Stay alert and watch out for nēnē crossing.

Don’t honk your horn or rev your engine.

Do not feed or approach nene.

Give them plenty of space and allow them to cross safely.

Keep pets leashed.

Nēnē families are often seen along roadways because open areas near bushes or trees are an ideal place for nesting. Adults may display protective behavior, especially if people unknowingly approach a nest or young goslings.

“Understanding where nēnē nest and how they behave during nesting season helps reduce unnecessary disturbance,” said McFarland. The U.S. Navy and PMRF’s Natural Resources staff works closely with state and federal wildlife partners to protect nēnē populations and promote safe coexistence on installation and in our communities.

To report an injured nēnē or lost gosling on base at PMRF, please contact PMRF’s Natural Resources Hotline at 808-208-4416, all other locations, please contact the Department of Land and Natural Resources – Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) at 808-274-3433 or 808-645-1576.

To learn more about the native nēnē, visit DOFAW's website.