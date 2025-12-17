U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii honors college graduates with joint ceremony

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii — The U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii community celebrated the academic achievements of 89 graduates during its 2025 Joint Graduation Recognition Ceremony Dec. 17, 2025 at the Sgt. Smith Theater. The annual event has become a hallmark of the Army’s commitment to lifelong learning and resilience. The ceremony honored a diverse group of service members, family members, and retirees who earned degrees ranging from certificates to master’s programs. Among the graduates were 66 Army Soldiers, eight family members, two Air Force Airmen, six Navy Sailors, four Marines, and three military retirees. Together, they represented 24 colleges and universities across the country.

“This ceremony exists because your accomplishments matter and because your community believes in recognizing them,” said Col. Rachel Sullivan, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii commander. “You chose growth, in your free time, this takes discipline, resilience and commitment; qualities that we deeply value across the entire military community.”

Degrees awarded included two certificates, 22 associate’s, 50 bachelor’s, and 15 master’s, reflecting the wide range of academic pursuits supported by the Army’s continuing education programs. For many, the ceremony offered a chance to walk across the stage and be recognized for accomplishments that might otherwise go unnoticed, as not all graduates are able to travel to their college or university for a formal commencement. U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii is the only military service in the state to host such a joint graduation, ensuring that every learner, regardless of branch or family status, has the opportunity to celebrate their success.

Education has long been a cornerstone of readiness, and the Army’s programs at Schofield Barracks and Tripler Army Medical Center provide Soldiers, civilians, and families with the tools to pursue academic and professional goals. Through tuition assistance, credentialing programs, testing services, and counseling, the Army empowers its community to grow both in uniform and beyond.

“Like many of us here today, my path to higher education has been nontraditional,” said Staff Sgt. Sean Conaway, a Class of 2025 graduate and soldier assigned to the 715th Military Intelligence Battalion, 500th Military Intelligence Brigade. “Education has immense value, but wisdom comes from applying that knowledge with purpose. Seek knowledge, apply it to real challenges and refine yourself through effort and discipline.”

The impact of these programs extends far beyond the installation. Soldiers and spouses who complete degrees often remain in Hawaii after their service, contributing to the state’s workforce and economy. Their skills strengthen industries such as healthcare, technology, education, and skilled trades, filling critical roles and boosting local resilience. Partnerships with schools and universities across the islands further connect the military and civilian communities, creating opportunities for shared growth and collaboration.

“Our Army and our military are the most powerful in the world because we empower our leaders with the discipline and agility to make sound decisions under pressure,” said Maj. Gen. James Bartholomees, 25th Infantry Division commander. “The degrees you have earned not only make you better and smarter, but they also help strengthen the defense of our great nation.”

For the graduates, the ceremony was more than a milestone—it was a testament to perseverance. Balancing deployments, family responsibilities, and demanding schedules, they demonstrated that education is not only possible but essential to building stronger futures. As the Army continues to invest in lifelong learning, the ripple effects will be felt across Hawaii, enriching schools, families, and civic life.

More information about Army Continuing Education Programs at U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii is available at https://home.army.mil/hawaii/garrison/dhr/education.