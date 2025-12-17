(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Philippines and the U.S. Conduct Bilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    12.17.2025

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the U.S. Navy, conducted a bilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) within the Philippines’ Exclusive Economic Zone, demonstrating a collective commitment to strengthen regional and international cooperation in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific, Dec. 15, 2025.

    MCAs are conducted in a manner consistent with international law and with due regard to the safety, navigational rights and freedoms of all nations.

    This MCA continues to build on interoperability between the AFP and U.S. Navy through helicopter cross deck and maneuver exercises, communications checks, and shared maritime domain awareness.

    Participating units included U.S. Navy Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 4, and Philippine Navy Miguel Malvar-class guided-missile frigate BRP Miguel Malvar (FFG-06).

    The U.S., along with our allies and partners, upholds the right to freedom of navigation and overflight and other lawful uses of the sea and international airspace, as well as respect to the maritime rights under international law.

    U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    MCA
    Philippines
    U.S. 7th Fleet
    U.S. Navy

