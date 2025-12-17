NSWC PCD engineer enhances warfighter capabilities, advances at IRONMAN competition Your browser does not support the audio element.

Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division (NSWC PCD) strives to deliver relevant solutions to the Navy within littoral or coastal battlespace. Several factors contribute to that success including this Navy lab’s location on the Gulf of America and the proficiency of its workforce who are committed to serving the warfighter.

One such individual who personifies that drive, John Kremar, NSWC PCD Diving and Life Support lead engineer, combines his work proficiency and passion with persistence and perseverance to achieve not only mission success but also a personal milestone.



Kremar’s impact at NSWC PCD began nearly 10 years ago as a Science, Mathematics and Research for Transformation Scholarship intern while attending North Carolina State University. Since his internship, he has served within the diving and life support (D&LS) branch.



“In my role within the D&LS Rebreather Systems Development Group, we design and produce life support equipment for a variety of Navy and non-navy sponsors to increase divers’ capabilities and safety while performing their missions. I primarily work on, and lead design-oriented efforts as opposed to acquisition heavy efforts,” said Kremar. “The part that I enjoy the most of working in diving and life support is the interaction throughout the complete life cycle of an engineering product from white board concept to design and prototype, to hands on testing and evaluation, to delivering to the warfighter and getting direct feedback throughout the evolution process.”



As he designs, evaluates, and produces life support equipment to increase capabilities and safety for end users to perform their missions, Kremar achieved one of his proudest accomplishments to help him serve the fleet.



“In 2022, I was able to attend dive school which qualifies and allows me to dive in the equipment we develop. [While] this does not compare to the day-in, day-out service of our brave men and women, training in that intense environment as a civilian helps me to better understand and engineer towards the needs of our service members. My role allows me to physically dive the equipment we develop and design.”



Kremar’s ability to succeed in his role should come as no surprise because he has put his resilience to the test more than most. He recently completed the 27th Florida IRONMAN and qualified for next year’s IRONMAN World Championship.

“I have competed in the sport of triathlon since high school. Since then, I have done more than 100 triathlons, mostly sprint and Olympic distances with three half-IRONMANs in more recent years… and this is my first attempt at the full distance,” said Kremar. “Triathlon has been an integral part of my life and, the upcoming championship is in some ways, a pinnacle and bucket list goal to achieve.”



His fitness journey has been a long, steady climb over the years. During his last year of graduate school as well as the pandemic, he felt he was out of shape. His current trajectory began with a five-year plan starting in 2021 where he recommitted to getting healthy and putting in the work.



“When I’m in the heat of a training season, it typically looks like [performing] two activities a day totaling 15-20 hours a week on top of a typical 50+hour work week,” said Kremar. “Which often means waking up before 5 a.m. and going non-stop until it’s time for bed, often training in the dark or whenever it can fit into the schedule. This journey has made me realize who I am.”



He uses that same mentality to serve the command and his example has not gone unnoticed by leadership.



“John's engineering design expertise is significantly advancing diving technology for military applications. He's developing cutting-edge equipment to increase mission duration and improve warfighter safety by optimizing cognitive function, thermal regulation, and breathing resistance. As a respected leader within his team, he currently fills crucial lead engineering positions,” said Bill Hughes, NSWC PCD Diving Engineering & Development Branch head. “Competing at such a high level necessitates [a lot of] commitment. It speaks to…John's exceptional time management and discipline. He often completed long runs and bike rides late at night or in the early morning hours to accommodate his rigorous schedule.”



On top of his achievements, Kremar has even more to be proud of. During the Florida IRONMAN, he completed the competition under 9 hours, which is something only 95 amateurs have achieved throughout this event’s history. Out of 54,666 total participants, only 72 competitors were historically faster, and none were from Bay County.



“I’d like to give a huge shout out to all the coworkers and their families who came out to tailgate and supported me during the race. It was an essential morale boost when it was needed most,” he said.



His training to perform even better is underway as he prepares for the upcoming IRONMAN World Championship this Fall 2026 in Kona, Hawaii.