97th AMW Civil Law Symposium Prepares Leaders to Navigate Everyday Legal Challenges

The 97th Air Mobility Wing Judge Advocate team hosted a civil law symposium Dec. 8, 2025, to strengthen legal readiness by developing leaders to navigate issues that most often affect day-to-day operations across the installation.



“Civil law encapsulates much of what happens on the base, including labor law, environmental law, ethics, fundraising and much more,” said Lt. Col. Ronald Steelman, 97th Air Mobility Wing staff judge advocate. “It is extremely rare for a base to have an entire seminar covering these topics, but due to our high civilian employee population at Altus AFB, it is important for all Airmen to know how to navigate these complex issues.”



The symposium delivered instruction for Airmen on how civil law applies to everyday leadership decisions. Speakers from the 97th AMW JA office walked attendees through common scenarios involving civilian workplace and supervisory challenges, oversight and investigative processes, and the documentation required to keep actions legally sound. Presenters also addressed ethical decision-making and responsible stewardship of government resources.



“Our goal was to give supervisors the tools to become better leaders to both their military and civilian employees and better serve our mission to develop the decisive Mobility Force of the Future,” Steelman further added.



Throughout the day, speakers emphasized that small missteps in these areas can quickly become larger risks for commanders and mission execution if they are handled late or incorrectly.



“A big takeaway from the symposium is how often civil law issues are what put commanders at risk,” said Capt. Heath Schintler, 97th Air Mobility Wing civil law chief. “Commanders typically don’t lose their command for military justice issues that go awry; it’s civil law issues that impact them. That’s why it’s so important everyone in the room is aware of their roles and responsibilities, and stays current on the changes in the law, so they can do their best and keep themselves on track.”



Legal prowess remains a shared responsibility across the installation, and early coordination paired with clear processes helps leaders keep teams focused on the mission.



The 97th AMW JA team encourages Airmen and leaders to reach out early when questions arise. To contact their office, email 97AMW.JA@us.af.mil or call 580-481-7294.