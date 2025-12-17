63rd Readiness Division Leadership Visits Holderman Hall

LOS ANGELES, California – On Dec. 16, 2025, Brig. Gen. Christopher Cook, Deputy Commanding General–Support for the 63rd Readiness Division and Deputy Commanding General–Mobilization for Mobilization Force Generation Installation execution at Fort Cavazos, Texas, conducted a site visit at the 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command (ESC) Headquarters, Holderman Hall, Los Angeles, California.

During the visit, Brig. Gen. Cook focused on major work orders, facility security, and the potential relocation of several ESC subordinate units to more strategic locations, including discussions on the ongoing decision regarding the eventual relocation of the ESC Headquarters. The facility tour and briefing were conducted by the 311th ESC Command Executive Officer (CXO), Mr. Ricky Simms, and the Chief of Staff, Col. Tuliloa Tuliloa, who spoke on behalf of the 311th ESC Commanding General, Brig. Gen. Antoinette C. Mulholland.

“Maintaining facilities to standard and ensuring our units are always ready are critical components of Army Reserve operations,” Brig. Gen. Cook said. “Visits like this allow us to identify areas where we can enhance support and continue mission success.”

Mr. Ricky Simms highlighted the importance of the visit, saying, “We appreciated Brig. Gen. Cook taking the time to review our operations and facilities. His feedback helps us focus on improving infrastructure, readiness, and our planning for potential relocations.”

Col. Tuliloa added, “This visit reinforced the importance of teamwork and continuous improvement. Brig. Gen. Cook’s insights will help guide our priorities, ensure security and readiness, and support strategic decisions for our units and headquarters.”

The visit provided a valuable opportunity for leadership to discuss ongoing projects, assess unit readiness, and identify areas for improvement. Brig. Gen. Cook’s engagement underscored the Army Reserve’s commitment to sustaining mission-ready units, maintaining high standards of operational excellence, and making strategic decisions that enhance overall effectiveness.

As the 311th ESC continues to support units across the theater, visits like this strengthen collaboration, enhance leadership guidance, and ensure the command remains fully prepared for mobilization and operational deployments.

About the 63rd Readiness Division and 311th ESC. The 63rd Readiness Division, a major subordinate command of the U.S. Army Reserve, provides trained and ready forces to support mobilization, deployment, and sustainment operations worldwide. It oversees operational readiness, training, and personnel management for assigned units to ensure they are prepared to meet the Army’s mission requirements.

The 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, headquartered at Holderman Hall in Los Angeles, California, is a key Army Reserve sustainment command responsible for providing logistical support, supply, and transportation operations to Army units in theater. Together, the 63rd RD and 311th ESC ensure mission-ready units and resources are available to support both peacetime and contingency operations while maintaining the highest standards of readiness, leadership, and operational excellence.