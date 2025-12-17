Finding joy through service, shared traditions

Photo By Maria Christina Yager | Volunteers from the Fort Leavenworth community, clockwise from left, Pete Grande, Col....... read more read more Photo By Maria Christina Yager | Volunteers from the Fort Leavenworth community, clockwise from left, Pete Grande, Col. Douglas Curtis, Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Eric Bryan, Command Sgt. Maj. David Franks, Sgt. 1st Class Brian Shipway and Chaplain (Capt.) Josue HernandezRomero work together to fill holiday food baskets, for distribution through the Fort Leavenworth Religious Support Office, Dec. 16 at the Fort Leavenworth Commissary. Garrison Plans/Operations Chaplain (Maj.) Christopher Weinrich said that participating in service, like assembling food baskets, has a way of lifting both the giver and the receiver. see less | View Image Page

Ugly sweaters don’t cure stress, and volunteering doesn’t erase life’s challenges. But together, such moments of light-hearted fun and meaningful service can make a difference in how we feel, how we cope and how connected we are to one another, especially during the holiday season.

“This time of year, carries a mix of emotions. While some celebrate, others feel the weight of distance from loved ones, increased responsibilities or quiet loneliness,” said Chaplain (Maj.) Christopher Weinrich, Garrison plans/operations chaplain. “Getting out, getting involved (and) showing up can make a positive difference.”

Weinrich, who received formal training through the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps Family Life Training, said that research and lived experience show that connection, purpose and joy are essential to maintaining positive mental health.

Small traditions, big impact

Participating in simple holiday activities like wearing an ugly holiday sweater to work, decorating the office door or sharing a laugh can have a real effect on our state of mind.

“It lifts our spirits and builds community. Everybody likes to see one another, and there are smiles and laughter,” Weinrich said. “These fun moments create happiness, spark conversation and give our brains a break from stress.”

When those moments are shared with others, their impact multiplies. Feeling part of a group, whether through a sweater contest or a shared mission reinforces belonging.

Service that feeds the soul

That sense of connection was on full display when leaders from units across the installation came together at the Fort Leavenworth Commissary to assemble 128 food baskets for community members Dec. 16. The event was coordinated by Weinrich and Commissary Manager Anthony Gardner.

“It’s a great experience and a great opportunity to give back to our Soldiers,” said Sgt. 1st Class Brian Shipway, detachment sergeant for the Law Enforcement Activity, Combined Arms Command, who helped sort and distribute food items with other volunteers from CAC, Munson Army Health Center, Army Corrections Brigade, the Fort Leavenworth Spouses' Club and other local organizations.

“Anytime you get the chance to help during the holiday season, at least for me, it truly means a lot,” added Shipway.

Every basket assembled represented more than a holiday meal — it represented neighbors supporting neighbors, and leaders leading by example.

“We were loading the bags to help the ministry team. The chapel provided the hams, while the remaining food items were coordinated by Mr. Garder using funds donated by the community,” said Col. Jolanda L.J. Walker, director of Munson Army Health Center. “It is especially meaningful to us. We have all had challenges this past year, and to be able to do things like this and have a positive impact are things we enjoy about being part of the Fort Leavenworth community.”

Remembering, respecting sacrifices

A few days earlier, Walker and other service members braved the cold to participate in Wreaths Across America Dec. 13 at the Leavenworth National Cemetery to honor fallen service members and to ensure their names and sacrifices are never forgotten.

“Speaking a service member’s name and placing a wreath is an act of remembrance and respect,” said Walker, who served as the master of ceremonies at the wreath-laying ceremony. “It grounds us and reminds us why community matters.”

Good for mental health

Volunteering offers proven mental health benefits. Helping others can reduce stress, increase feelings of purpose and combat isolation. Acts of service shift focus outward, reminding us that we can make a positive impact — even during busy or challenging seasons.

For service members, families and civilians alike, these shared experiences strengthen community bonds and reinforce resilience — even if it is something as simple as wearing those ugly sweaters to the office with your fellow team members, reminding us all that we don’t have to carry the season alone.

An invitation to get involved

Weinrich said that you don’t have to do something big to make a difference.

“Continue to check in with one another, lend a hand, pay it forward. Say yes to the opportunity to serve and build community and care for one another,” he said.

Whether it is assembling food baskets, honoring those who came before us, or simply bringing a little joy into the workplace, participation matters for those receiving help and for those giving it.

Weinrich said this holiday season, consider joining a community event, volunteering your time or embracing the small traditions that bring people together. Supporting others just might be one of the best gifts you give your own mental well-being.