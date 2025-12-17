Fort Bragg Community Meeting Highlights Housing, Road Projects and Holiday Events

Photo By Jason Ragucci | Fort Bragg Garrison leaders shared updates on housing, road construction, childcare,...... read more read more Photo By Jason Ragucci | Fort Bragg Garrison leaders shared updates on housing, road construction, childcare, and holiday events during a Community Action Council meeting at the Iron Mike Conference Center, Dec. 17, 2025. Director of Fort Bragg Department of Public Works, Jeff Williamson, announced that King Road and Manchester Road are now complete and open. The roads have been recently expanded and repaved. see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Fort Bragg Garrison leaders shared updates on housing, road construction, childcare, and holiday events during a Community Action Council meeting at the Iron Mike Conference Center, Dec. 17, 2025.

Housing Fort Bragg Garrison Commander, Col. Chad Mixon, said housing repairs are underway and that a refinancing plan will help bring 400 to 500 homes back online.

“Think of all that money they can reinvest in some of our other issues around housing, like playgrounds and potholes,” said Mixon.

Roads Director of Fort Bragg Department of Public Works, Jeff Williamson, announced that King Road and Manchester Road are now complete and open. The roads have been recently expanded and repaved. Child Care: Construction has started on a new child development center near Irwin Intermediate School.

“That’s for a mega CDC one of the first in the Army where it will house 338 children,” said Mixon.

There are 17 CDCs at Fort Bragg with a long wait list. The mega CDC will help alleviate that list.

Dining A new campus-style dining facility is also in the works. This is also a first at Fort Bragg and the Army.

“It’s really like a restaurant,” explained Mixon. “There’s going to be all kind of grab-and-go options in there.”

Safety Speeding continues to be a problem, stated Director of Fort Bragg Department of Emergency Services, Col. Craig Giancaterino.

“The speed abatement policy is anything over 15 miles per hour, you will lose your driving privileges on post for 30 days,” he said.

Giancaterino added that more than 7,000 citations have been issued.

“We still see speeding in school zones, All-American Freeway, I295, Rock Merritt Road, and Gruber Road,” he said.

Health Womack Army Medical Center is open for enrollment to TRICARE Prime and TRICARE for Life beneficiaries.

“We are trying to re-attract care with our 65 and older population,” said Womack Army Medical Center Commander, Col. Stephanie Mont, “We’re also open for those TRICARE for Life beneficiaries.”

Neighborhood Mayors Two new volunteer neighborhood mayors were also appointed. Sarah Niles representing Casablanca/Anzio Acres and Megan Giancaterino representing Normandy/Bastogne Gables.

“With these latest two additions, we now have six of our 11 neighborhoods represented,” said Fort Bragg Housing Manager, Steve Wykel.

Five Mayor openings are still available: • Hammond Hills • Linden Oaks (Lodge) • Randolph Point • Ste Mere Eglise • Pope AAF

DMV at Fort Bragg NC Division of Motor Vehicles has been approved to move back on the installation. Planning and coordination are still in the works, but a kiosk will be located at the Soldier Support Center followed by a DMV representative to support the readiness for Service Members and their Families.

Fort Bragg Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel Scott encourages the Fort Bragg community to continue to monitor the Fort Bragg social media pages and download the My Army Post App (MAPA) for updates and announcements.

The next Community Action Council meetings at the Iron Mike Conference Center are scheduled: • Feb. 18, 2026 • May 20, 2026 • Aug. 19, 2026

CAC meetings are held from 9:30-11 a.m. and are open to the entire community. Leadership from all areas – units, SFRGs, Service Members, their Families, government civilians and other residents at Fort Bragg are encouraged to consistently solicit issues/concerns and submit them as email at usarmy.bragg.usag.mbx.dfmwr-operations@ army.mil.