Photo By Arsenio R. Cortez Jr. | University of California, Merced, Department of Medical Education representatives host...... read more read more Photo By Arsenio R. Cortez Jr. | University of California, Merced, Department of Medical Education representatives host Cmdr. Vi Song Tring, a U.S. Navy family medicine doctor currently assigned as the chief medical informatics officer for Naval Medical Forces Pacific, and Chief Hospital Corpsman Joseph Ramirez, Navy Talent Acquisition Group Golden Gate, during a campus visit on Dec. 3, 2025. Tring and Ramirez discussed with students about a career in Navy Medicine and scholarship opportunities to help fund medical education. From left to right are Ramirez; Dr. Trevor Albertson, University of California, Merced, Board of Trustee member; Tring; Dr. Julia Alvarez, assistant teaching professor; Dr. Susan DeRiemer, professor of Medical Education; and Dr. Jazmine Kenny, Medical Education Evaluation and Assessment coordinator. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Navy doctor inspires UC Merced students with insights on Navy Medicine opportunities Your browser does not support the audio element.

Merced, Calif. – Students at the University of California, Merced, received a firsthand look into the world of Navy Medicine when Cmdr. Vi Song Tring, a U.S. Navy family medicine doctor currently assigned as the chief medical informatics officer for Naval Medical Forces Pacific visited the campus to discuss career and scholarship opportunities on Dec. 3, 2025.



The visit aimed to inform students about the Navy’s Health Professions Scholarship Program (HPSP), one of the most comprehensive medical scholarships available. The program offers to pay 100% of medical school tuition, provides a monthly living stipend around $2,700, and includes a $20,000 signing bonus for MD. This pathway allows aspiring physicians to graduate from medical school completely debt-free.



"The HPSP is designed to find the best and brightest to lead the future of Navy Medicine," Tring explained. "It allows students to focus entirely on their medical training without the financial burden that often accompanies it."



Tring shared insights from his extensive experience in the U.S. Navy, illustrating a career that combines a passion for medicine with dedicated service to the nation. Speaking to 15 students enrolled in the Department of Medical Education, San Joaquin Valley PRIME+ Bachelor of Science (BS) to Doctor of Medicine (MD) pathway, he emphasized the responsibility and reward of providing comprehensive medical care to a diverse patient population, including active-duty service members, their families, and veterans. Additionally, he highlighted the unique advantages of a Navy career, such as unparalleled opportunities for global travel and fully funded advanced educational programs.



The presentation was particularly relevant for UC Merced students, as the university is actively developing its BS-to-MD pathway through its Medical Education program. With a stated mission to cultivate a pipeline of physicians dedicated to serving the underserved San Joaquin Valley, the partnership of goals was clear. A career in Navy Medicine offers a structured, supportive, and dynamic path for graduates to apply their skills in communities both at home and abroad.



Students were encouraged to explore how a career serving their country could align with their personal and professional goals.



For more information about the Navy Health Professions Scholarship Program, students can visit the official recruiting website at https://navalofficerrecruiter.com/navy-hpsp-health-professions-scholarship-program/.



NMFP provides oversight for 10 Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Commands (NMRTC) on the West Coast and Pacific Rim that train, man and equip medical forces, primarily in military treatment facilities. Globally, NMFP oversees eight research laboratories that deliver research expertise in support of warfighter health and readiness. Additionally, NMFP manages the Naval Expeditionary Medicine Warfighter Development Center (NEMWDC), which plays a critical role in preparing medical teams for expeditionary and operational environments.