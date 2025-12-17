U.S. Forces Protect the Homeland with Aggressive Pursuit of ISIS in Syria Your browser does not support the audio element.

TAMPA, Fla. – U.S. and partner forces in Syria have conducted nearly 80 operations since July to eliminate terrorist operatives, including ISIS remnants, that posed a direct threat to the United States and interests abroad.

ISIS has inspired at least 11 plots or attacks against targets in the United States over the past year. In response, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) operations have resulted in 119 terrorists detained and 14 killed over the last six months, disrupting efforts for ISIS to reconstitute and inspire terror attacks globally.

CENTCOM forces conducted a September raid in Syria that resulted in the death of senior ISIS operative Omar Abdul Qader who actively sought to attack the United States.

“We are steadfast in our relentless pursuit of terrorists who seek to harm Americans and our interests abroad,” said Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander. “Operations in Syria are critical for preventing ISIS from regenerating and posing a significant threat. We will root out and eliminate terrorist jihadists wherever they hide.”

Last month, U.S. military personnel from Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve partnered with the Syrian Ministry of Interior in locating and destroying more than 15 sites containing ISIS weapons caches in southern Syria.

The combined operation destroyed over 130 mortars and rockets, multiple rifles, machine guns, anti-tank mines, and materials for building improvised explosive devices.

“We have now had multiple instances of collaboration with the Syrian government to counter specific ISIS threats,” Cooper said. “These are the types of tangible security gains we can make on the ground through close cooperation with Syrian government forces.”

During a July raid in al-Bab, Aleppo Governate, U.S. forces conducted a raid resulting in the death of senior ISIS leader Dhiya’ Zawba Muslih al-Hardani and his two adult ISIS-affiliated sons, Abdallah Dhiya al-Hardani and Abd al-Rahman Dhiya Zawba al-Hardani. They posed a threat to U.S. forces, Coalition partners, and the Syrian government.

“Deploying our forces to take out these individuals makes America and the region safer,” said Cooper. “We will continue to work closely with our Syrian partners to hunt down ISIS networks and prevent their resurgence.”