Faces of Readiness: HM3 Aspen Eby Supporting the Warfighter in Rota

ROTA, Spain (December 1, 2025). Hospital Corpsman Third Class Aspen Eby, assigned to the Directorate of Surgical Services at U.S. Naval Hospital Rota, supports warfighter readiness through her role as a General Duty Corpsman in the OB/GYN clinic.



Eby works closely with providers to deliver reproductive and obstetrical care to active-duty service members and beneficiaries. Her responsibilities include preparing patients for appointments and procedures, assisting during clinical care, monitoring patient status, and ensuring accurate documentation. Through this hands-on support, she helps ensure patients receive timely care that supports medical readiness and treatment continuity.



In the OB/GYN clinic, Eby supports patients during significant and often stressful moments, including prenatal care and childbirth-related services. By providing consistent clinical support and patient engagement, she helps create a stable care environment that allows service members to focus on mission requirements while knowing their medical needs are addressed.



Eby, a native of Mifflintown, Pennsylvania, takes pride in contributing to women’s health services that directly affect readiness and retention across the force. Her work in obstetrical support has been a defining aspect of her time at U.S. Naval Hospital Rota, allowing her to build trust with patients while supporting providers in a high-tempo clinical setting.



Through continued development of her clinical skills, Eby strengthens the command’s ability to deliver reliable women’s health care in a forward-deployed environment. Her daily contributions help ensure service members and their families receive the care they need, supporting U.S. Naval Hospital Rota’s mission to sustain a ready and capable force.



Strategically positioned on the Iberian Peninsula, the hospital plays a critical role in defending, restoring, and elevating the health of warfighters and their families. USNH Rota provides ready, reliable care to 8,400 service members and their families.



For more information on USNH Rota and its mission, visit www.rota.tricare.mil (http://www.rota.tricare.mil/).