Dallabetta Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

GREAT LAKES (NNS) – Seaman Apprentice Lawrence Dallabetta was recognized as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command (RTC) Great Lakes, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) Dec. 18, 2025.



Dallabetta, 26, of Trinity, Florida, said receiving the Navy’s highest recruit honor is both humbling and motivating.



“When I first found out I had earned the Military Excellence Award, I was honestly shocked,” he said. “There were so many outstanding recruits around me, and I never came here expecting to be recognized like this. I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity and for the leaders who helped shape me into a Sailor they could be proud of. This award motivates me to be someone others can rely on.”



The Military Excellence Award is presented to the recruit who best demonstrates enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing, and teamwork throughout training. As part of his recognition, Dallabetta received a flag letter of commendation.



Though joining the Navy was not something Dallabetta initially planned, he said he was inspired by the example set by his family.



“I joined the Navy because of my two older brothers who served in the Marine Corps,” he said. “Seeing the lives they built for their families and the foundation the military gave them really stuck with me. That example showed me the kind of future I wanted to build for myself.”



Dallabetta earned a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of West Florida before joining the Navy. Prior to enlisting, he also pursued a professional athletic career, playing football in the United States Football League for the Philadelphia Stars and later competing in the Italian football league with the Savona Pirates.



While at RTC, Dallabetta said his greatest motivation came from his wife.



“From P-days to Battle Stations, she was always on my mind,” he said. “Every day, I pushed myself to be better for her. Thinking about the life we’re building together is what drove me to work hard and give my best effort.”



Dallabetta said one of the most challenging aspects of training was learning the importance of attention to detail.



“At first, something like making your rack just feels like folding clothes,” he said. “Over time, I realized our RDCs were training us to understand that small details can mean life or death in the fleet. Paying attention to the little things builds habits that carry over into everything we do as Sailors.”



His Recruit Division Commanders were Chief Petty Officer Jeffrey McGhee, Petty Officer Second Class Justin Patrick, and Petty Officer Second Class Rachel Hunt.



Training at RTC is approximately nine weeks long, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.