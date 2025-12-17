Photo By Gary Edwards | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Sam Houck, left, 22nd Airlift Squadron flight engineering...... read more read more Photo By Gary Edwards | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Sam Houck, left, 22nd Airlift Squadron flight engineering training noncommissioned officer in charge, and Staff Sgt. Haydon Korob, 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron aeromedical evacuation technician paramedic, stand in front of a C-5M Super Galaxy at Travis Air Force Base, California, Dec. 8, 2025. Both Airmen earned the 2024 Air Mobility Command Flight Instructor of the Year Award in their respective categories. The award recognizes one instructor in each of nine categories across AMC. (U.S. Air Force photo by Gary Edwards) see less | View Image Page

Travis Airmen Receive 2024 AMC Flight Instructor Award Your browser does not support the audio element.

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. — Two U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Air Mobility Wing were awarded the 2024 Air Mobility Command Flight Instructor of the Year, recognizing their exceptional performance among instructors across AMC.



Tech. Sgt. Sam Houck, 22nd Airlift Squadron flight engineering training noncommissioned officer in charge, and Staff Sgt. Haydon Korob, 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron aeromedical evacuation technician paramedic, earned the distinction for 2024 after a highly competitive selection process. This AMC award includes nine categories, and having two recipients at Travis highlights the commitment Airmen demonstrate daily.



One factor in his award package that sets him apart was that Houck qualified eight aviators and increased squadron manning by 24% while reducing first flight engineer upgrade training timelines by 16% during a 600% surge in student enrollment.



“I’m honored to have even been nominated for this award,” said Houck. “To get an award like this, it’s hours and hours of preparation before every flight, learning about students and how they learn and operate, their strengths and weaknesses and putting in the effort to make the next generation of aviators better than the last.”







Houck said he began his Air Force career as a C-130J Hercules crew chief and became interested in flight engineering after watching a supervisor cross-train.







"When I heard about this job, I thought, ‘that sounds incredible. I want to fly,’” said Houck. “I chose the C-5M Super Galaxy, and it took me two years to get fully qualified. That was five years ago. It’s hard training, but it’s very rewarding.”



After several years as a qualified engineer, Houck said the squadron gave him the opportunity to instruct.



“I went to instructor school, and it’s an exceptionally rewarding job, being able to watch students qualify as a flight engineer on the C-5M,” he said. “There are many skills and talents you need to be an aviator, but to be calm, cool and collected is what I try to instill.”



According to Houck hard work and dedication are the cornerstone of any achievement throughout an airman’s career.



“You get out what you put in,” said Houck. “To excel in this career field, you have to be dedicated and stay in the books, think methodically, communicate effectively and use good judgment. However, it’s not a task you need to undertake alone; it’s a crewed aircraft. So, you’re never alone.”



Korob, also an award recipient, was requested by the Aerospace Medical Technician functional area manager to augment the Air Force Medical Service’s first Defense Health Agency Tier 3 Train-the-Trainer course. He led five trainers in certifying 31 personnel from 20 military treatment facilities and seven major commands, impacting the Air Force Medical Service’s strategic mission.



“When I was told I won this award, I was shocked because of the timeline,” said Korob. “I was already halfway through my deployment with CENTCOM, and it was definitely a surprise.”



Korob explained his drive to pursue medicine began with his father.



“My father actually drove me into medicine,” said Korob. “He worked as a paramedic at the fire department, and I always knew I wanted to be like my dad when I grew up. No one in my family was ever in the military, but I knew the Air Force would give me a lot of opportunities. I thought, ‘well, I can be like my dad and have that aspect’, and then I got into emergency medicine, and that really lit the spark.”



Korob stated he chose to become an instructor after encountering individuals in his past who did not take their teaching roles seriously.



“When I was a student, I encountered an instructor who was not a subject matter expert and didn’t take their job seriously,” he said. “I knew that when I had the opportunity to become an instructor myself, I’d want to produce a culture that instilled passion for patient care and movement.”



For Airmen entering the career field, Korob encouraged them to be proactive and persistent.



“Do as much research as you can into opportunities to grow and be persistent, "said Korob. “Don’t give up at the first obstacle. There are always growth opportunities.”



The AMC Flight Instructor of the Year Award recognizes one individual in one of nine categories: pilot, navigator, flight engineer, loadmaster, communications systems operator, flight attendant, boom operator, flight nurse and aeromedical evacuation technician. The award was submitted in April 2024 and announced in September 2025.