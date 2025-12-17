Courtesy Photo | 251015-N-FT324-4982. ROTA, Spain (Oct. 15, 2025) — Staff from Navy Medicine...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 251015-N-FT324-4982. ROTA, Spain (Oct. 15, 2025) — Staff from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Rota set up mass influenza vaccination sites during the command’s annual flu campaign, supporting Force Health Protection and operational readiness across the joint force. The campaign supported service members, families, and civilians across the installation. (U.S. Navy Photo Released by Lt. Cmdr. Alicia Sacks) see less | View Image Page

Protecting the Mission: NMRTC Rota's Flu Vaccination Drive Strengthens Force Health

ROTA, Spain (Oct. 15, 2025) — Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Rota conducted its annual influenza mass vaccination campaign in October. The campaign targeted service members, families, and civilian personnel across the installation to protect the force during the flu season. This coordinated effort reflected NMRTC Rota’s role in safeguarding force health while directly supporting operational readiness.



Each year, influenza poses a significant threat to public health. For forward-deployed units, such as those based in Rota, even a minor outbreak can disrupt missions and daily operations. Mass vaccinations help reduce that risk by immunizing large numbers of people quickly. Service members assigned to ships and tenant commands received the vaccine as a unit, ensuring crews remained protected together. Families and civilian employees were also encouraged to participate, further reducing the risk of flu transmission within the broader base community.



Capt. Michael Mercado, Commanding Officer of NMRTC Rota, emphasized the importance of readiness across the installation. “Every shot given strengthens our force,” said Mercado. “Protecting our people protects our mission. When we stay healthy, we stay ready to serve whenever and wherever we are needed.”



NMRTC Rota serves as a force multiplier in Navy Medicine’s strategic global medical support mission throughout Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, while also supporting operational readiness and maintaining a strategic repository of expertise at Naval Hospital Rota on the Iberian Peninsula.



For 250 years, Navy Medicine, represented by more than 44,000 highly trained military and civilian healthcare professionals, has delivered quality health care and enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea, and ashore.