U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band & Chorus perform for the city of Ansbach

ANSBACH, Germany — The U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band & Chorus performed their "Joy to the World" concert Sunday, Dec. 14, at the city of Ansbach's concert hall the Onoldiasaal.

The concert in Ansbach marked the band’s fourth show as part of their “Joy to the World” concert series throughout Europe. And while the concert ushered in the holiday season for the military community and local residents, it also highlighted the 80 years of partnerships between the U.S. Army and the City of Ansbach.

“It's a recommitment to our partnership and a broadening of our relationships with the countries and communities here in Europe and Africa,” said Lt. Col. Richard Winkels, Commander, U.S. Army Europe - Africa Band & Chorus.

“What could be a better opportunity to help welcome in the holiday season with the people here in Germany? It's a really fantastic way for us to really recommit back to and strengthen those German-American ties,” Winkels said.

Highlighting the past 80 years of German-American relations, Dr. Circe Olson Woessner, Executive Director of the Museum of the American Military Family & Learning Center, displayed an historical exhibit, called "Host Nation Hospitality,” highlighting military family life in Germany. The museum — located in Albuquerque, N.M — is the only museum dedicated to celebrating the contributions of America’s military families, according to its https://militaryfamilymuseum.org/.

“The Second World War ended 80 years ago, and there has been a strong alliance between the USA and Germany ever since,” said Woessner. “This exhibit explores some of the intersections and relationships between America's military forces, families, and people from formerly enemy nations, who have now become allies and partners. ‘Host Nation Hospitality’ shows another side of the U.S. military, highlighting how people build genuine, lasting friendships.”

There is a long legacy of the U.S. Army bringing music to the Onoldiasaal in Ansbach. A U.S. Army band has been playing a holiday concert at the Onoldia for decades. The 1st Armored Division (Old Ironsides), for example, was stationed in Ansbach from 1971 to 1992 at its division headquarters in Hindenburg Kaserne in Ansbach. The division’s very own band entertained the local Ansbach citizens almost every year.

“I think it is an absolutely wonderful concert,” said Ansbach resident, Manuela Hegwein. “The music is beautiful, the mood and the energy of the music and the musicians are wonderful,” she said, adding, “I would love to bring my children along to this concert the next time. They would love this concert. It is not your normal German Christmas concert.”

“When the band gets to travel around Germany and interact with communities that we don't normally get to, it's extra special for us,” said Cpl. Rachel Braun, a bassoon player. “We love that there's this commonality, but between all of us, it's something that we can all share together, and I think that really helps cultivate unity and friendship with our host nation.”

“It's really a real honor for us to travel into these communities, to be with them, to usher in the holiday season,” Winkels said. So, on behalf of all the soldiers here with the United States Army of Europe and Africa Band and Chorus, happy holidays.”