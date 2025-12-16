ACC leaders visit the Idaho Air National Guard Your browser does not support the audio element.

U.S. Air Force Gen. Adrian Spain, commander of Air Combat Command, and Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Unterseher, ACC command chief, visited the Idaho Air National Guard on Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, Dec. 14, 2025.



Hosting the ACC team allowed the IDANG to showcase the special relationships, superb facilities, and capabilities that are unique to Idaho and the Air National Guard.



“The Idaho Air National Guard truly lives by its motto, ‘first class or not at all,’” said Spain. “Their ability to deliver decisive airpower anytime, anywhere, and under any conditions makes them an indispensable asset to ACC.”



During the visit, both Spain and Unterseher were able to see firsthand the facilities of the IDANG and future home of the next fighter aircraft in their storied history.



“This was an amazing opportunity to showcase our installation,” said Col. Ryan Richardson, the commander of the 124th Fighter Wing. “We have been in Idaho providing combat airpower since 1946, and we’ll continue to do so well into the future.”



As a guard unit, the IDANG plays a critical role in ACC priorities.



“Our guard brothers and sisters are an integral part of the total force team,” Unterseher said. “They directly impact ACC by being ready, organized, and equipped to support the national defense strategy. Unique to the guard is that they directly support their state while always being prepared for their federal mission.”



Part of the visit allowed local senior leaders to directly engage with ACC leadership.



“It is an amazing opportunity to spend time face-to-face with command leadership, and have the chance to discuss challenges, intent, and priorities,” said Richardson. “These discussions help shape how we can best support both our federal and state missions.”

The visit allowed both teams to connect directly and understand the distinctive capabilities that the 124th Fighter Wing bring to the fight.