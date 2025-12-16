(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ACC leaders visit the Idaho Air National Guard

    BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2025

    Story by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Allmaras 

    124th Fighter Wing

    ACC leaders visit the Idaho Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Adrian Spain, commander of Air Combat Command, and Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Unterseher, ACC command chief, visited the Idaho Air National Guard on Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, Dec. 14, 2025.

    Hosting the ACC team allowed the IDANG to showcase the special relationships, superb facilities, and capabilities that are unique to Idaho and the Air National Guard.

    “The Idaho Air National Guard truly lives by its motto, ‘first class or not at all,’” said Spain. “Their ability to deliver decisive airpower anytime, anywhere, and under any conditions makes them an indispensable asset to ACC.”

    During the visit, both Spain and Unterseher were able to see firsthand the facilities of the IDANG and future home of the next fighter aircraft in their storied history.

    “This was an amazing opportunity to showcase our installation,” said Col. Ryan Richardson, the commander of the 124th Fighter Wing. “We have been in Idaho providing combat airpower since 1946, and we’ll continue to do so well into the future.”

    As a guard unit, the IDANG plays a critical role in ACC priorities.

    “Our guard brothers and sisters are an integral part of the total force team,” Unterseher said. “They directly impact ACC by being ready, organized, and equipped to support the national defense strategy. Unique to the guard is that they directly support their state while always being prepared for their federal mission.”

    Part of the visit allowed local senior leaders to directly engage with ACC leadership.

    “It is an amazing opportunity to spend time face-to-face with command leadership, and have the chance to discuss challenges, intent, and priorities,” said Richardson. “These discussions help shape how we can best support both our federal and state missions.”
    The visit allowed both teams to connect directly and understand the distinctive capabilities that the 124th Fighter Wing bring to the fight.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 11:18
    Story ID: 554569
    Location: BOISE, IDAHO, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACC leaders visit the Idaho Air National Guard, by SMSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Idaho National Guard
    124th Fighter Wing
    Idaho Air National Guard
    Gen. Adrian Spain

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version