Knights fuel the mission; awarding excellence of the highest caliber

Two fuels distribution operators assigned to the 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron were recognized for their superior performance during a Knighting Ceremony held at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 5.



The Knighting Ceremony recognized Airmen 1st Class Tariq Smith and Airman 1st Class Mario Roach for distributing one million gallons of fuel to aircraft within a single month. The milestone highlighted both individual’s sustained performance across multiple shifts and the critical role the 86th LRS Petroleum, Oils and Lubricants flight plays in maintaining and supporting Ramstein’s global mobility mission.



“This award is an incentive, but more importantly it recognizes consistency,” Smith said. “Reaching a million gallons isn’t about one big day, it's about showing up everyday and doing the job right.”



Fueling operations at Ramstein requires maintainers to service a wide range of aircraft, from the 86th Airlift Wing’s main airframes like the C-130J Hercules, C-37, and C-21 to commercial aircraft and other transient airframes. Individual fueling operations can range anywhere from 20,000 to 300,000 gallons, often requiring long hours on the flight line at any given time.



“On a heavy day, you might pump fuel for four or five aircraft just to hit 100,000 gallons,” Roach said. “And then you have to do it again the next day.”





The ceremony honored the recipients endurance and teamwork and how it directly contributed to mission success. While 41 Airmen have been knighted since 2005, formal ceremonies only began in October 2024.



“You each did the work of three people,” said Col. Nathan D. Bump, 86th Airlift Wing deputy commander, to the recipients during the Knighting Ceremony. “That’s a huge accomplishment and testament to your work ethic, attitude and dedication to your job.”



During the ceremony, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Austin Deeney, 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron commander, presented the knighting to Smith and Roach, emphasizing how individual excellence directly contributes to squadron readiness and operational success. While the ceremony recognized two Airmen, the achievement reflected a team effort that enabled aircraft to launch on time and missions to continue without delay.