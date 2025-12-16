Photo By Paul Lara | From left: Lisa Licata, Sr. Director of Youth Sports Administrators for NAYS; Jerry...... read more read more Photo By Paul Lara | From left: Lisa Licata, Sr. Director of Youth Sports Administrators for NAYS; Jerry Arrington, Youth Sports and Fitness Director at Fort Belvoir; and John Engh, Executive Director of NAYS. Arrington was recognized for Fort Belvoir's Start SMART program, which established exercise, fitness and sports-centered skills for pre-k and elementary children, as a feeder program to youth sports and a lifetime of fitness. see less | View Image Page

Fort Belvoir Nationally Recognized for Excellence in Youth Sports

Exercise and physical activity play key roles in quality of life, health and mental fitness, according to the World Health Organization, and Fort Belvoir Families have been reaping the benefits of an innovative Fort Belvoir program that has recently been awarded by the National Alliance of Youth Sports (NAYS).

Jerry Arrington, Fort Belvoir’s Youth Sports and Fitness Director, said he was thrilled to see their Pre-K Health, Fitness and Wellness program earn such praise, as it delivers action-packed activities, fun challenges and interactive lessons.



“To manage a sports program, you have to start developing the young kids to feed into the program as they get older,” Arrington said. “We have a Start SMART program for kids 3-to-5 years old, which covers baseball football basketball, tennis and soccer.”



The outreach program covers many areas that are helping young children build that all-important foundation that can help forge healthy habits and lead to embracing active lifestyles. Executing this initiative at three of the base’s Child Development Centers provides a valuable sports and fitness segment that introduces skills needed for soccer, basketball, football and other team sports in a stress-free setting.



Classes begin with a song and a warm-up, helping kids latch onto the importance of preparing their bodies and minds for activity. Relay races and cone drills are woven into the sessions, giving kids the chance to experience and learn about teamwork, sportsmanship and perseverance.



Sessions culminate with yoga, as kids get to twist and turn their young bodies into calming poses while learning the art of relaxing and re-setting.



“The program encompasses developing team bonds and camaraderie,” Arrington says. “Plus, they get the chance to learn, have fun, and be successful.”



The department’s partnership with the Child and Youth Nutritionists has enabled children to learn about the importance of healthy nutrition and hydration choices through movement-based lessons.

Moms and Dads report that their kids are practicing stretches, dances and exercises at home while talking about teamwork and their favorite yoga poses.



Teachers have seen noticeable improvements in attention spans, behavior and peer interaction, according to George Dickson, Director of Family Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR), who said the sports and fitness programs help to prepare the mind and bodies of Fort Belvoir children.



“We offer Sports and Fitness programs for all four seasons to keep our children moving and learning skills that will stay with them for their entire life,” Dickson said. “We are all very proud of our CYS Sports and Fitness Team and for being recognized by the National Alliance for Youth Sports.”



Founded in 1981, NAYS is focused on educating volunteer coaches on their roles and responsibilities. To date, NAYS Coach Training & Membership has educated more than four million member coaches worldwide.

This is the second major award for Arrington at Fort Belvoir, who modestly credits his team.



“It's about the staff that work with me,” said Arrington. “I’ve got a great staff - they do a tremendous job.”



Dickson said he could not agree more with that sentiment, and what it means for Fort Belvoir Families, adding, “Fort Belvoir Child and Youth Services (CYS) Sports and Fitness Programs are the best in the US Army!”