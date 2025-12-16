Corps of Engineers to collect Christmas trees at Woodcock Creek Lake

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District will accept live evergreen...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District will accept live evergreen Christmas trees at Woodcock Creek Lake from Dec. 25, 2025, through Jan. 25, 2026. Trees will be repurposed for structural improvements to fish habitats. When anchored to the bottom of a water body, evergreen trees promote ideal habitats for a variety of fish species and other aquatic organisms. Last year, project staff placed almost 60 donated trees throughout the lake. Decaying wood debris from the trees provides food and nutrients aquatic macroinvertebrates need to thrive. Additionally, the debris attracts insects that favoring smaller fish species such as yellow perch, rock bass, and bluegill. Larger predatory fish species, such as smallmouth bass, largemouth bass, walleye, and muskellunge, will also frequent the debris to seek smaller prey, creating fishing opportunities for properly licensed anglers. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District will accept live evergreen Christmas trees at Woodcock Creek Lake and repurpose the trees for aquatic habitat improvement projects, beginning Dec. 25.



Visitors may drop off live Christmas trees at the Woodcock Creek Lake overlook recreation area, directly across from Siverling Road, until Jan. 25, 2026. Signs will be posted to indicate where trees can be dropped off.



Donated trees must be free of decorations and non-biodegradable materials. Artificial trees will not be accepted.



Trees will be used for structural improvements to fish habitats. When anchored to the bottom of a water body, evergreen trees promote ideal habitats for a variety of fish species and other aquatic organisms. Last year, project staff placed almost 60 donated trees throughout the lake.



Decaying wood debris from the trees provides food and nutrients aquatic macroinvertebrates need to thrive. Additionally, the debris attracts insects that favoring smaller fish species such as yellow perch, rock bass, and bluegill. Larger predatory fish species, such as smallmouth bass, largemouth bass, walleye, and muskellunge, will also frequent the debris to seek smaller prey, creating fishing opportunities for properly licensed anglers.



For more information or questions, contact the Woodcock Creek Lake office at (814) 763-4422 or visit the office at 22079 State Highway 198, Saegertown, PA 16433.



Media can contact the Public Affairs office at CELRP-PA@usace.army.mil or 412-395-7500.



