Army Emergency Relief fund pays it forward with Commissary gift cards for Fort Knox Soldiers, Families

Fort Knox Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Alex Licea joins leaders from multiple installation mission partner units in presenting $100 Commissary gift cards to 29 Soldiers as well as one military spouse nominated for her volunteerism, at Fort Knox, Kentucky on Dec. 16, 2025.

Fort Knox, Ky. — Leaders from multiple installation mission partner units joined Fort Knox Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Alex Licea to distribute $3,000 worth of Commissary gift cards to Fort Knox Soldiers Dec. 16. The gift cards were donated by the Army Emergency Relief fund and presented to Fort Knox Soldiers, and one Fort Knox Red Cross volunteer, during an event organized by the Kentucky Bluegrass Sergeants Major Association and Sergeant Audie Murphy Club. Each recipient was nominated by leadership based on their positive work ethic, character and professionalism. “These gift cards are for our Soldiers and their Families to use during the holiday season, which can be a blessed time of year, but it can also be a tough time of year,” said Licea. “It's not about anybody's personal situation; it's about their professionalism and what they do as a Soldier.” Licea said the gesture was initiated by AER officials after receiving a large donation that paved the way for many garrisons across the force to submit requests. Fort Knox received 30 $100 gift cards. “It's an incredible gesture from AER as the Army's true nonprofit,” said Licea. “To bless and show gratitude to our Soldiers is what it's all about, and we at Fort Knox were honored to help facilitate that.” Additionally, the Fort Knox American Red Cross food pantry also donated 30 non-perishable food boxes for each gift card recipient. Visit Fort Knox News at www.army.mil/knox for all of Central Kentucky's latest military news and information.