    LRMC Team Excels in Grueling Europe Best Medic Competition

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.17.2025

    Courtesy Story

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    LANDSTUHL, Germany – A team from Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC)
    once again demonstrated its exceptional skill and readiness, securing a top position in
    the demanding Europe Best Medic Competition. The brutal, multi-day event, held Dec.
    9-12 in the Rhineland-Palatinate training areas, is a stark simulation of battlefield
    conditions designed to identify the most resilient, technically proficient, and mentally
    tough medics in Europe.

    The annual competition pushes military medical personnel to their absolute limits.
    "Participating in the Europe Best Medic competition allows Soldiers to step into a unique
    arena of self-assessment and peer competition," said 1st Sgt. Shawn Opoien of Alpha
    Company, LRMC. "It is their opportunity to confirm their mastery of the craft by putting
    their tactical skills, mental fortitude, and sheer determination to the ultimate test."

    Opoien emphasized that the competition prepares soldiers for future conflicts. “This
    competition is about preparing for the battlefield of the future, not the one of today,” he
    said. “It’s a chance for Soldiers to be creative, showing they can transition under fire
    and keep driving forward. We put them in situations they’ve never faced before, all
    within a controlled environment, to see how they will react and innovate under
    pressure.”

    The LRMC competitors faced a grueling sequence of events from the start. The first day
    began with a combat water survival event, immediately followed by the Expert Physical
    Fitness Assessment. With little time to recover, participants then zeroed their M4
    weapons before their medical knowledge was challenged with a comprehensive written
    exam. The day concluded with a demanding land navigation course and the task of
    establishing a battalion aid station, requiring quick thinking and flawless execution under
    fatigue.

    Day two tested the medics' ; composure with a stress shoot, followed by a resupply
    mission and tactical lanes. The challenges continued with late-night land navigation that
    stretched into the early hours of the third day. Afterward, the weary participants donned
    35-45 lbs. rucksacks for an unknown-distance foot march. The final day’s trials
    concluded with a critical test of their skills in Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and
    Nuclear (CBRN) operations, a vital component of modern military readiness.

    For many, the event is also a tribute. Sgt. Alredo Martinez, a biomedical equipment
    technician at LRMC, noted the competition is dedicated to Cpl. Wilson, a combat medic
    who saved soldiers; lives even while injured.

    “This competition assesses your physical and medical knowledge, along with your
    ability to collaborate with a partner,” said Martinez. “I am not a medic; I am an
    equipment operator. By participating in this competition, I have learned basic medicine
    and how to save lives.”

    The event, which began in Grafenwoehr in December 2023, is a key measure of
    medical readiness across Europe. "Competitions like this are beneficial for the Army
    because they are a way to assess Soldiers' capabilities, and they are not part of our
    daily routine," said 1st Lt. Donovan Hinton, a medical officer with the 2nd Cavalry
    Regiment and the 2025 EBMC winner.

    The impressive performance by the LRMC team is a direct reflection of the high
    standards of training and dedication at the medical center. These competitions are more
    than just a contest; they are a critical tool for building courage, fostering
    professionalism, and ensuring that every medic is prepared for the unpredictable nature
    of combat. As one leader remarked, "You need people that will stand up and say, 'Let
    me challenge myself."

    The LRMC medics have once again answered that call, serving as an inspiration to their
    formation. Their success not only highlights their readiness but also prepares them for
    future representation at the U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jack L. Clark, Jr. Best Medic
    Competition in the United States. LRMC personnel contributed to the event as both
    competitors and cadre, advancing mission-critical medical proficiency across the force.

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    #MedicalReadiness
    #Europe Best Medic Competition

