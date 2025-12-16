LRMC Team Excels in Grueling Europe Best Medic Competition

LANDSTUHL, Germany – A team from Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC)

once again demonstrated its exceptional skill and readiness, securing a top position in

the demanding Europe Best Medic Competition. The brutal, multi-day event, held Dec.

9-12 in the Rhineland-Palatinate training areas, is a stark simulation of battlefield

conditions designed to identify the most resilient, technically proficient, and mentally

tough medics in Europe.



The annual competition pushes military medical personnel to their absolute limits.

"Participating in the Europe Best Medic competition allows Soldiers to step into a unique

arena of self-assessment and peer competition," said 1st Sgt. Shawn Opoien of Alpha

Company, LRMC. "It is their opportunity to confirm their mastery of the craft by putting

their tactical skills, mental fortitude, and sheer determination to the ultimate test."



Opoien emphasized that the competition prepares soldiers for future conflicts. “This

competition is about preparing for the battlefield of the future, not the one of today,” he

said. “It’s a chance for Soldiers to be creative, showing they can transition under fire

and keep driving forward. We put them in situations they’ve never faced before, all

within a controlled environment, to see how they will react and innovate under

pressure.”



The LRMC competitors faced a grueling sequence of events from the start. The first day

began with a combat water survival event, immediately followed by the Expert Physical

Fitness Assessment. With little time to recover, participants then zeroed their M4

weapons before their medical knowledge was challenged with a comprehensive written

exam. The day concluded with a demanding land navigation course and the task of

establishing a battalion aid station, requiring quick thinking and flawless execution under

fatigue.



Day two tested the medics' ; composure with a stress shoot, followed by a resupply

mission and tactical lanes. The challenges continued with late-night land navigation that

stretched into the early hours of the third day. Afterward, the weary participants donned

35-45 lbs. rucksacks for an unknown-distance foot march. The final day’s trials

concluded with a critical test of their skills in Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and

Nuclear (CBRN) operations, a vital component of modern military readiness.



For many, the event is also a tribute. Sgt. Alredo Martinez, a biomedical equipment

technician at LRMC, noted the competition is dedicated to Cpl. Wilson, a combat medic

who saved soldiers; lives even while injured.



“This competition assesses your physical and medical knowledge, along with your

ability to collaborate with a partner,” said Martinez. “I am not a medic; I am an

equipment operator. By participating in this competition, I have learned basic medicine

and how to save lives.”



The event, which began in Grafenwoehr in December 2023, is a key measure of

medical readiness across Europe. "Competitions like this are beneficial for the Army

because they are a way to assess Soldiers' capabilities, and they are not part of our

daily routine," said 1st Lt. Donovan Hinton, a medical officer with the 2nd Cavalry

Regiment and the 2025 EBMC winner.



The impressive performance by the LRMC team is a direct reflection of the high

standards of training and dedication at the medical center. These competitions are more

than just a contest; they are a critical tool for building courage, fostering

professionalism, and ensuring that every medic is prepared for the unpredictable nature

of combat. As one leader remarked, "You need people that will stand up and say, 'Let

me challenge myself."



The LRMC medics have once again answered that call, serving as an inspiration to their

formation. Their success not only highlights their readiness but also prepares them for

future representation at the U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jack L. Clark, Jr. Best Medic

Competition in the United States. LRMC personnel contributed to the event as both

competitors and cadre, advancing mission-critical medical proficiency across the force.

