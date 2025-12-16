DFMWR and DPW team up for facility improvement

Photo By Natalie Simmel | Recently the Directorate of Public Works joined forces with the Directorate of Family,...... read more read more Photo By Natalie Simmel | Recently the Directorate of Public Works joined forces with the Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation, to replace a platform at the Tower Barracks Physical Fitness outside track and field area to ensure a safe environment for future events. see less | View Image Page

TOWER BARRACKS, Germany – Recently the Directorate of Public Works joined forces with the Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation, to replace a platform at the Tower Barracks Physical Fitness outside track and field area to ensure a safe environment for future events.



“DPW teaming up with DFMWR on projects like this is a cost efficient and fast way to improve facilities for Soldiers and Families in the USAG Bavaria community,” said Lance Cooper, supervisor Operations and Maintenance Division.



By doing the work in-house instead of outsourcing it to a contractor DPW used materials already in stock.

“From planning the new stand, the demolition of the old stand to the completion of the new one, we at DPW P were able to do everything ourselves and use materials we already had on site,” said Norbert Schober, Preventive Maintenance and Carpenter Shop foreman. “This way we could complete the whole construction in one week.”

The new platform is 3.20 meters long, 3.20 meters wide, and 1.80 meters high (10.4 feet long, 10.4 feet wide and 5.9 feet high).



“Rugged Terrain used it for its briefings; Relay for Life used it every year and we frequently use it in the past. But we didn’t use it for quite some time now because it wasn’t in its best shape anymore,” said Mike Bradfish, Tower Barracks Physical Fitness Facility Manager.



The old platform had been exposed to the weather for years and was in disrepair.

“We are really thankful for DPW Building and Grounds for coming and fixing it for us so fast. We are looking forward to using it for community events again soon,” said Bradfish.



The next time the platform will be used will be for the Jingle Bell Fun Run Dec. 20

This hasn’t been the first time DPW and DFMWR joined forces to ensure the best services are provided to the community.



DPW has come out several times in the past to help keep the facility and its equipment safe.

“It’s part of our job and it needs to be done. If we can do it we will do it, no question,” said Shober.



In January of 2026 DPW will come out again to do a one-week maintenance check on the facility as part of the Preventive Maintenance Program. To read more about the Preventive Maintenance Program visit: [https://www.army.mil/article/285930](https://www.army.mil/article/285930 "View live article")