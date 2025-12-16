Becoming bolder: One defender’s first deployment journey Your browser does not support the audio element.

U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility - Airman 1st Class Esmeralda Rodriguez never expected her path to the Air Force to be simple, and it wasn’t, but for the 380th Protection flight security forces specialist, overcoming challenges has always been part of her story.



Rodriguez, originally from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, joined the Air Force nearly two years ago.



She said she spent about a year after high school trying to figure out her next steps before deciding she wanted something more structured, more stable and more purposeful.



“I just needed something better to do, so it’s like, why not join the Air Force?” she said.



The process took time. She moved between two recruiters, delayed getting her driver’s license and had to restart parts of her application. But she kept at it. When she finally shipped to training, she chose security forces without hesitation. Security forces is the Air Force’s first line of defense through integrated base defense, law enforcement, and combat operations.



“I always thought police work looked cool,” she said. “And I’ve thought about law enforcement in general. If I ever come back to it later, I’d probably be a Department of War police officer. They work alongside security forces, but they’re not military.”



Beyond the policing mission, she said the job represented something more personal: growth.



“I wanted to push myself to become bolder because I’m pretty shy,” she said. “And it’s been working.”



Rodriguez said she didn’t have an easy childhood, and the idea of protecting people, of being a steady presence for others, means something to her.



“By helping protect other people, it’s helping me come to terms with that past,” she said.



As the oldest of six siblings, she’s always felt responsibility came naturally. Now, wearing the uniform, that instinct has become part of her professional identity.



Her deployment notification came unexpectedly. One day during training, her former flight chief walked up and delivered the news.



“He was like, ‘Oh, I forgot to tell you, but you’re deploying,’” she said. She laughed while recalling it. Unexpected, but memorable.



The timeline shifted a few times, and her deployment was briefly canceled before being reinstated. By the time the final notification came, she said she was ready.



“I was actually excited,” she said. “New place. I was like, ‘Yeah, take me.’”

She deployed with a group of defenders from Vance Air Force Base, Oklahoma, including some of her home station leadership. The familiarity made the transition smoother.



“It’s nice to know some people, especially in security forces where you have to work together a lot,” she said.



While deployed, Rodriguez performs installation entry control, vehicle screening and general security duties across multiple posts. Through her vigilance as a security forces defender, she helps ensure the security of deployed servicemembers and critical mission assets.



“Just force protection basically,” she said. “Keeping guard at the gates, the vehicles coming through, the contractors, making sure everything’s in order.”



Newer airmen often start at the gates, she explained, gaining experience before branching into patrols or other posts.



The job is physically demanding, but she said she’s handled the adjustment well.



“I heard my sergeant say it was about 50 pounds,” she said, referring to her vest, rifle, ammunition and gear. “You get used to it.”



What she enjoys most about the work isn’t a post or a task. It’s the interaction.



“The people,” she said. “That’s my favorite part.”



Rodriguez said the biggest adjustment early on was adapting to the schedule and working through jet lag. But she quickly found her rhythm.



“The easiest thing is probably just doing the job,” she said. “It’s not that hard as long as people do what they’re supposed to do.”



Off duty, she makes time for walks, reading, getting to know others across the wing and exploring the local area with friends. She also talks to friends and family back home when the time difference allows.



Now about a month and a half through her deployment, Rodriguez said her goals for the months ahead are simple but meaningful.



“I’m hoping to get some more connections,” she said. “Have people that I can rely on. You never know when they’ll come in handy.”



She said her team has played a huge role in her growth here.



“I have a pretty good squad,” she said. “I look up to every single one of them. They really helped me through this deployment, especially when I was kind of emotional. They were like, ‘It’s okay. It’s your first deployment. You’ll be okay.’ I didn’t know they were going to be so understanding.”



For Airmen preparing for their first deployment, Rodriguez offers straightforward guidance.



“Don’t let other people determine how you feel about a certain thing,” she said. “Have an open mind. Look forward to what you can get out of a deployment. It’s a good opportunity, especially for saving money if there’s something you want.”



She said that mindset shift made all the difference for her.



Her journey from a shy new airman to a more confident defender through the course of her first deployment reflects what she hoped the Air Force would give her: stability, opportunity and the space to grow.



“I’m more open now,” she said. “More bold. I’m growing. And I’m proud of that.”