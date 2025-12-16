Guam and Hawaii Guards strengthen ties at historic Philippine reservist convention

MAKATI CITY, Philippines — Senior leaders from the Guam and Hawaii National Guards joined over 4,500 Filipino reservists and administrators for the 2nd National Convention of the Association of Reservists and Reservist Administrators of the Philippines (ARRAPI) in Makati City, Dec. 8, 2025, reaffirming a 25-year commitment to building partner capacity and enhancing interoperability in the Indo-Pacific.

The convention brought together reserve commanders from the Philippine Army, Navy, and Air Force, alongside key defense officials, to discuss the modernization and strategic utilization of the reserve force. The event served as a critical platform for identifying legislative priorities to support reservist manning, equipment, and training.

The convention also highlighted the growing role of reserve forces in both national defense and disaster response. For the Guam National Guard, the event was an opportunity to deepen its State Partnership Program (SPP) relationship with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), a partnership that has stood for a quarter-century.

"Strengthening relations with our allies and partners in the region is more important than ever," said U.S. Army Capt. Duane Sablan, SPP Officer. "Together as state partners, we share a lot of ideas and learn from each other's best practices."

The ARRAPI organization is modeled after the National Guard Association of the United States (NGAUS). Its mission is to serve as a vehicle to elevate reserve issues to legislative bodies, mirroring the advocacy role NGAUS plays for Guardsmen in the United States.

The gathering was described as historic, with thousands attending in person and virtually, marking a significant growth in the association’s influence since its founding. The presence of U.S. National Guard leadership, including representatives from Guam, underscored the strategic value of the SPP in fostering a free and open Indo-Pacific.

"Out here in the Pacific, where we are geographically isolated from immediate assistance, our partnerships are most important,” said Col. Karin Watson, acting Guam National Guard Adjutant General. “Whether integrating our deterrence from adversaries, or sharing best practices for mobilization and disaster response, having allies and partners like our AFP Reservists is one of the best ways to help set conditions for a proactive response and preserve our free way of life."

Through the SPP, the Guam National Guard and the AFP continue to conduct subject matter expert exchanges and joint training exercises. As the AFP moves to modernize its reserve components, the Guam National Guard remains a steadfast partner, providing insights from its own dual-mission experience of supporting both community and country.