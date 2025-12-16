La. Guard’s A Battery, 1-141st Field Artillery, holds departure ceremony ahead of deployment Your browser does not support the audio element.

NEW ORLEANS – The Louisiana National Guard’s Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 141st Field Artillery Regiment, 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, held a departure ceremony at the 1-141st Field Artillery Battalion Armory on Jackson Barracks in New Orleans, Dec. 14, 2025, to bid farewell to Soldiers and recognize the support of their families and community leaders ahead of an upcoming deployment in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

“Today marks a significant moment for these Soldiers as they answer the call to serve,” said Brig. Gen. Michael Greer, assistant adjutant general of Louisiana, who presided over the ceremony. “You trained for this. You’re prepared, resourced and ready to do your job in a professional manner. We are extremely proud of you. Go do your job and come back. That’s all we can ask.”

Greer also addressed the families of the deploying Soldiers, emphasizing the importance of support networks and available resources while their loved ones are away.

“To our family members, you are not overlooked,” Greer said. “Do not suffer in silence. Use your chain of command, starting with the rear detachment. We are a family from top to bottom, and if you need anything, we will take care of you.”

Capt. Jay Tenhundfeld, Alpha Battery Commander, spoke directly to his Soldiers and their families, highlighting the unit’s preparation, evolving mission set and the sacrifices made on the home front.

“We have trained hard for this deployment, but our mission has only just begun,” Tenhundfeld said. “Our job now is to become a shield for our fellow warriors. You will be on guard, day and night, vigilantly defending those around you.”

Addressing families and friends, Tenhundfeld underscored their essential role in the unit’s success.

“While we are gone, you bear a different but equal burden,” Tenhundfeld said. “Families cannot replace a loved one at the dinner table or at a recital. Your sacrifice is as vital as ours, and we carry that with us every day.”

As a sign of commitment to the mission, Soldiers of Alpha Battery concluded the ceremony by reciting the Soldier’s Creed and singing the Army Song, led by Sgt. 1st Class Angel Montoya, the unit’s acting first sergeant for the deployment, reaffirming their readiness and dedication before departing to execute their mission overseas.