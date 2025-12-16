NAVFAC EXWC Tests, Evaluates Modular Barge System for Warfighter Needs

Courtesy Photo | Dozens of personnel – federal civilians, sailors, and contractors – take part in a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Dozens of personnel – federal civilians, sailors, and contractors – take part in a weeklong test of a sectional barge system designed to support diverse waterfront construction operations in support of Fleet and warfighter needs, Port of Hueneme, Calif., Aug. 27, 2025. Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC) led the test event, Aug. 25-29, which included assembling and disassembling the 10-section Poseidon Barge System, conducting operational tests and evaluating the system. Participating military units were Naval Construction Group One (NCG-1), Underwater Construction Team Two (UCT-2), and Naval Mobile Construction Battalion Five (NMCB-5). Headquartered at Naval Base Ventura County, NAVFAC EXWC provides technology and unique, agile solutions for the warfighter focusing on expeditionary, oceans, and shore needs. (U.S. Navy photo by John Mijares) see less | View Image Page

By Paolo Linares NAVFAC EXWC EX521, Research and Development

NAVFAC EXWC led a weeklong test of a sectional barge system designed to support diverse waterfront construction operations in support of Fleet and warfighter needs.

The Expeditionary Port Damage Repair(Ex-PDR) Expedient Configurable Barge (ECB) Test Event 1, Aug. 25-29 at the Port of Hueneme, included assembling and disassembling the 10-section Poseidon Barge System, conducting operational tests and evaluating the system.

The event validated the barge’s ability to load accessory equipment, secure it for transport, and deploy it in a simulated operational environment. This milestone improves Port Damage Repair capability, with the next test event scheduled for March 2026.

“The successful testing event was the culmination of the hard work of the NAVFAC EXWC engineers and technicians, and the fleet that has supported this from the start,” Project Lead Lilian Buabeng said. “Getting this platform tested and in the hands of the warfighter will equip them to conduct mission critical requirements.”

The flat-bottom, sectional barge is configurable to various sizes, accommodating equipment for diving, dredging, pile driving, light salvage, and other construction activities to meet Naval Construction Force (NCF) requirements, she said.

The testing included construction and deconstruction of the barge and its subsystems, and live evaluation and discussions regarding system employment, operational risk, engineering design, and procurement requirements, she said.

Dozens of personnel — federal civilians, sailors, and contractors — supported the operation. Participating military units were Naval Construction Group One (NCG-1), Underwater Construction Team Two (UCT-2), and Naval Mobile Construction Battalion Five (NMCB-5).

“We are proud of this demonstration that advances the capabilities of the Fleet and warfighter,” Buabeng said. “We are grateful for all who worked on this project to deliver an agile system that can meet national defense and operational needs.”

Headquartered at Naval Base Ventura County, NAVFAC EXWC provides technology and unique, agile solutions for the warfighter focusing on expeditionary, oceans, and shore needs.