Bronx Twins Enlist Together Through Navy Buddy Program

GARDEN CITY, New York - Twin sisters Jessica and Jennifer Anuka are heading to Navy boot camp together after enlisting through the service's buddy program, continuing a partnership that began 18 years ago when Jessica was born just one minute before her sister.

Jessica Anuka, a recent graduate of Eleanor Roosevelt High School, and her sister Jennifer, who graduated from Beacon High School, said they decided to enlist together after learning about the program from their aunt, a Navy veteran.

"We spoke about it multiple times, and when we heard about the buddy program, we found it the easier route to go together and go to the same place," Jennifer said.

The Navy's buddy program allows up to four recruits to attend boot camp together, providing mutual support through the challenges of basic training. Participants must meet at the Military Entrance Processing Station and ship out on the same day to Naval Station Great Lakes, Illinois.

The Anukas visited a Navy recruiting office near their Bronx home after learning about it from their father. There, they met Navy Talent Acquisition Group Empire State recruiter Fire Controlman 1st Class Stephen Sabess, who guided them through the enlistment process.

Jessica said she chose a six-year contract as an Interior Communications Electrician, a rating she said aligns with her interest in engineering and hands-on technical work.

"I've always been into engineering, like, fixing stuff, putting things together," Jessica said. "That was one of the engineering jobs that offered the most hands-on experience in terms of actually putting things together and working with electricity."

Jennifer selected the Hospital Corpsman rating and will attend technical training in San Antonio, Texas, after boot camp. She said she plans to pursue medical school and eventually become a doctor.

"That does align with what I want to major in, and I still do want to go to college after my contract," Jennifer said. "I feel like the Navy will help me figure that out."

Both sisters, who turned 18 in June, said discipline and structure influenced their decision to enlist. Jessica said she expects the Navy to help her maintain time management skills.

"I think, well, I've heard a lot of people say that the Navy definitely teaches you discipline and makes sure you're good with time management," Jessica said. "I think the Navy will definitely keep me on track in that area."

The Anukas come from a Nigerian-American family. Apart from their aunt, the sisters said they have no family history of military service and will be the first in their immediate family to serve. Jessica said their parents have been supportive, though initially surprised the sisters followed through with enlisting.

"They were very supportive of it, coming from a Nigerian family," Jessica said. "There's not that many opportunities for them to have done stuff like this when they were younger, but it's always been something that they jokingly said we should get into, but they never thought we would really do it, but now that we're doing it, they're pretty supportive of it, just little nervous also."

The sisters are among five daughters in their family. They said their two older siblings and one younger sister were shocked at first but ultimately supportive of their decision. Friends, too, expressed surprise as most assumed the twins would attend college.

"At first, because we all assumed we were going to college and stuff, they were like, that was the whole idea they assumed, but then after I told them, they were all pretty supportive," Jennifer said.

In their free time, Jessica enjoys working out, crocheting, painting and drawing. Jennifer also likes exercising and drawing, and recently learned to ride a bike. Both said they plan to continue pursuing their hobbies during downtime in the Navy.

Jessica, who ran track in high school, said she expects to maintain her fitness routine despite the rigorous training ahead. "I used to run track, so most of my free time I'd spend it working out," Jessica said. "I feel like you still get that workout in the Navy. It's just a little more strenuous, but it'll be worth it."

The twins acknowledged they will be separated after boot camp when they attend their respective technical schools, but said they are ready for the challenge of serving far from home.

"I signed a six-year contract today," Jessica said. "I think it'll be a good experience, and it'll be far from home in Chicago. I think also being in a new city will be a different experience mentally as well." When asked about her expectations for boot camp, Jennifer said she has researched what to expect and remains optimistic despite hearing about the challenges.

"I've heard people say that it was very challenging mentally, but it was overall fun," Jennifer said. "I believe it will be a good experience for me."