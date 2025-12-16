STARCOM leaders outline vital role in forging combat-credible space forces

Photo By Isaac Blancas | U.S. Space Force Maj. Gen. James E. Smith, commander of Space Training and Readiness...... read more read more Photo By Isaac Blancas | U.S. Space Force Maj. Gen. James E. Smith, commander of Space Training and Readiness Command, participates in a fireside chat during the Space Force Association’s Spacepower Conference in Orlando, Fla., Dec. 12, 2024. The discussion highlighted the breadth of STARCOM’s training, education, and readiness efforts in developing combat-credible Guardians. (U.S. Space Force photo by Isaac Blancas) see less | View Image Page

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 12, 2025 — Leaders from Space Training and Readiness Command discussed how the command builds combat credibility for the U.S. Space Force during multiple engagements at the Spacepower Conference Dec. 11–12 in Orlando.

Across panels, fireside chats, and media engagements, STARCOM leaders underscored that combat credibility begins with STARCOM through the development of Guardians and the rigorous validation of the systems they operate before forces are employed in operations.

Combat credibility

Maj. Gen. James E. Smith, commander of STARCOM, and Chief Master Sgt. Karmann-Monique Pogue, command senior enlisted leader of STARCOM, participated in a main-stage fireside chat and later met with members of the media.

Smith and Pogue expanded on how STARCOM turns that responsibility into reality across the force, preparing Guardians and systems to perform together under the conditions they will face in operations.

“Everything we do has to be focused on the Space Force's mission of protecting our nation's interests in, from, and to space, which ultimately drives our ability to achieve space superiority," said Smith. “We do that by taking equipment from SSC [Space Systems Command], Guardians off the street as civilians, merge all that together, and deliver combat credible Space Forces.”

They explained that combat credibility depends on more than individual skill, requiring integration across STARCOM to prepare forces under realistic conditions.

Building a Guardian-specific Basic Military Training experience

Leaders from Space Delta 1, the STARCOM unit responsible for U.S. Space Force Basic Military Training, explained how BMT continues to evolve as a Guardian-led training program.

Maj. R. Andy Mathews, Delta 1, Detachment 3 commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Brandon Bellmore, the detachment’s senior enlisted leader, described how Guardians now train under Space Force leadership from the day they arrive through graduation at Joint Base San Antonio–Lackland.

They explained that the updated training model emphasizes Guardian identity, teamwork, resiliency, and cognitive agility to meet Department of War requirements for military training.

Leaders noted that BMT establishes shared standards and culture early, preparing Guardians for follow-on technical training and operational assignments.

Education and partnerships across the Guardian lifecycle

Dr. Thomas J. Griffy, deputy commander of Space Delta 13, joined the panel “Academia, Industry, and Military in the Next Generation” to discuss the role of education in force development.

He explained that Delta 13, the STARCOM unit responsible for Space Force education and continuing professional development, works to align education opportunities with operational needs. He discussed how partnerships with academia and industry help expose Guardians to new perspectives while strengthening technical expertise and critical thinking skills required for modern space operations

Panelists emphasized that continued education supports readiness by helping Guardians adapt as missions, technologies and threats evolve, including in areas such as artificial intelligence.

Education through the National Security Space Institute

Space Delta 13’s National Security Space Institute Commandant Col. Albert Harris spoke during a fireside chat focused on continuing education and professional development.

Harris described how NSSI recently shifted from traditional academic calendars to education cycles aligned with Space Force Generation timelines, allowing Guardians to access education when it is most relevant to upcoming assignments.

“Our vision is delivering readiness, generating combat power,” Harris said. “That means providing the right education at the right time, so Guardians can immediately apply what they learn to real operational challenges.” Harris also highlighted NSSI’s role in strengthening partnerships through education, noting the institute routinely educates U.S. Guardians alongside international partners to build shared understanding in the space domain.