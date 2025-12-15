Courtesy Photo | Scanned image of Houston Salter, a Fleet Readiness Center East retiree who at 105...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Scanned image of Houston Salter, a Fleet Readiness Center East retiree who at 105 years old, is the oldest living Coast Guardsman, from the 1957 Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Yearbook. (Illustration) see less | View Image Page

FRC East celebrates anniversary with 105-year-old retiree Your browser does not support the audio element.

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, N.C. – Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) celebrated its 82nd anniversary Dec. 16, marking a milestone of continued and unwavering support of warfighter readiness throughout its history. The depot welcomed Houston Salter, an honorable FRCE retiree who at 105 years old, is the oldest living Coast Guardsman, to join the celebration.



FRCE Commanding Officer Capt. Randy Berti, Executive Officer Col. Christoper McDonald and Executive Director David Rose, along with depot leadership and members of the workforce gathered for an informal ceremony to commemorate the facility’s history and Salter’s service to the fleet.



During the ceremony, Berti said the command’s success is a direct result of the innovation, dedication and expertise of its workforce, both past and present.



“Today we celebrate something truly remarkable: 82 years of service, excellence and long-standing commitment to naval aviation,” said Berti. “Since our doors first opened in 1943, FRC East has stood as a cornerstone of readiness for our fleet and a pillar of support for our warfighters. We started out with only a few buildings, a young and determined workforce, and a mission that has never changed: to keep aircraft flying and preserve our nation’s freedom.



“We are honored to have Houston Salter here with us today to celebrate our anniversary,” he continued. “Houston represents a living bridge between our facility’s history and our ever-growing future. He reminds us that while technology evolves, aircraft change and missions expand, our workforce remains the core of FRC East. We thank him, and everyone else who has supported this facility throughout the past 82 years. Your legacy lives in every aircraft that leaves our flight line and in every member of this organization who follows in your footsteps.”



Salter began his career in federal service during World War II when he enlisted in the Coast Guard in 1942. During his three-year enlistment, Salter was stationed at Ellis Island, New York, where he played an important role in unloading ordnance from Coast Guard and merchant ships. He also served as a port security patrolman at the Hell Gate Bridge in New York City. After his departure from service in 1945, Salter returned to his hometown of Harkers Island, where he worked in commercial fishing for a few years before being offered an opportunity to continue serving his country, but in a new way.



Salter began his career at FRCE in 1951 as an engine metalsmith in the depot’s Apprenticeship Program. While he enjoyed commercial fishing, Salter said he jumped on the opportunity to work at FRCE because it not only offered competitive benefits but also allowed him to continue supporting the warfighter.



“The pride of knowing I was doing something, not just for my own family but for the government by helping to keep airplanes going so they could get back out there and support missions,” said Salter. “There wasn’t much going on around this area at the time. This facility was the best thing to happen for the area.”



Salter worked at the depot for roughly 20 years. He said during his time at FRCE, he worked in many different shops, performing maintenance and repairs on various aircraft and engines, including the C-119 Flying Boxcar, F-4U Corsair and F-6F Hellcat. He said his most memorable moments were spent repairing crash-damaged aircraft.



“I worked in all sorts of shops but the one I remember most is the crash shop,” said Salter. “Airplanes would come in that crashed or belly landed, and we would do all the repairs. I remember repairing the wings when they would get broken or damaged.”



As an employee during the command’s formative years, Salter witnessed a transformative period in both Naval Aviation and the depot’s history. What started as just a few buildings with 36 employees who performed minor repairs on World War II combat aircraft has since grown into a sprawling facility with over 100 buildings, a workforce of 4,000 and the capability to maintain the world’s most advanced fifth-generation joint strike fighter aircraft.



FRCE opened its doors on Dec. 16, 1943, as the Assembly and Repair Department at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. By the time Salter came onboard, the facility had been renamed the Overhaul and Repair Department. Throughout the 1950s, the facility continued to grow, adding new buildings, aircraft hangars and shop spaces for reworking components and manufacturing parts. Some of the aircraft maintained by the facility during this time were the FH-1 Phantom I, SNB Expediter, F-3H Demon and FJ Fury. With these advancements and its growing workload, the depot was quickly becoming one of the most advanced industrial aviation rework complexes in the country.



By the mid-1960s, the Overhaul and Repair Department had become essential to fleet operations worldwide, specializing in Naval and Marine Corps aircraft rework. In 1969, the facility detached from MCAS Cherry Point, becoming a separate tenant command under Navy management and was renamed the Naval Air Rework Facility (NARF).



Throughout the ‘70s, NARF earned recognition for its customer satisfaction and unique capabilities, including the ability to balance helicopter blades and process pneumatic components. The depot expanded its workload with the adoption of the AV-8A Harrier and Pegasus F402 engine programs and supported new missions, such as sending field teams to repair two LC-130 Hercules aircraft in Antarctica.



In the 1980s, production improved with innovations like the Automated Storage, Kitting and Retrieval System, and NARF was renamed Naval Aviation Depot (NADEP) in 1987.



During the ‘90s, several NADEP field teams were sent overseas to repair and overhaul engines, components and aircraft in support of Operation Desert Shield/Storm. In 1992, NADEP repaired and returned the last OV-10 Bronco to the fleet. During this time, the depot also added many new facilities, including those to support its adoption of the iconic AV-8B Harrier workload, and also inducted its first CH-53E Super Stallion for depot-level maintenance.



The turn of the century marked a new chapter in the depot’s history. New technology and facilities were increasing the facility’s capabilities and began making processes more efficient. In 2006, the facility’s named changed to what we know it as today: Fleet Readiness Center East.



Now, FRCE is a modern industrial complex that has considerable impact on North Carolina’s economy and fleet readiness. The depot continues to grow and expand its support through new workloads and capabilities, including F-35 Lightning II modifications and component capabilities, additive manufacturing projects and other initiatives. Not to mention, FRCE recently inducted the heavy lift platform’s first CH-53K King Stallion to undergo depot-level maintenance.



FRCE Executive Director David Rose said FRCE has come a long way since its grand opening in 1943. He said the facility’s early years paved the way for the advanced technology, modernized facilities and mission-critical support that define the depot today.



“Our early years were the days of metal shaped by hand, analog gauges and paper drawings,” said Rose. “Compare that to our environment now: digital engineering, advanced composite repair, autonomous inspection technologies, and data-driven sustainment strategies. The transformation from then to now is extraordinary, but none of it happened overnight. It happened because generations of artisans, engineers, logisticians and leaders have carried forward the same spirit Mr. Salter embodies: precision, pride and service above self.”



FRCE is North Carolina's largest maintenance, repair, overhaul and technical services provider, with more than 4,000 civilian, military and contract workers. Its annual revenue exceeds $865 million. The depot provides service to the fleet while functioning as an integral part of the greater U.S. Navy; Naval Air Systems Command; and Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers.