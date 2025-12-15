419th ground transportation Airmen shine at Nellis AFB

Ground transportation Airmen with the 419th Logistics Readiness Squadron traveled to Nellis AFB, for a 10-day training mission.

Reservists spend two weeks a year, and one weekend a month in military status, practicing their trade to ensure they are ready to execute their mission when called upon.

419th ground transportation Airmen integrated with their active-duty counterparts to execute real-world missions. This kind of integration with an active-duty unit mirrors how Reservists operate during deployments and allowed the team to train in areas that would not have been available at home station.

The training didn’t just benefit the Reservists, however; it also benefited the active-duty unit that hosted them. Many 419th Reservists served as active-duty Airmen before joining the Reserve and have years of experience and knowledge in their career fields.

The five-member ground transportation crew that traveled to Nellis was no exception. As they loaded cargo on and off trailers, it was the Reservists leading the team and training their active-duty colleagues on equipment use and best practices.

“Our Airmen bring a lot of knowledge and experience to the fight,” said Master Sgt. Kacie Koester, 419th LRS ground transportation supervisor. “They are able to step in to real-world missions and have an immediate impact.”