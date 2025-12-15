Just Landed: December 2025 Newcomers

The 908th Flying Training Wing welcomes the following members to the unit.
908th Operations Group: Airman 1st Class Hollie Ertel – 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron
908th Maintenance Group: Airman 1st Class Engtavius Briskey Chappell – 908th Maintenance Squadron Airman 1st Class Lawrence Campbell – 908th MXS Staff Sgt. Marcus Edge – 908th MXS Airman 1st Class Shae Grover – 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Airman 1st Class Nnanyelu Nwune – 908th AMXS Airman 1st Class Coley Spivey – 908th AMXS Senior Airman Adarius Thornton – 908th MXS
908th Mission Support Group: Airman 1st Class Ayoola Adenusi – 908th Civil Engineer Squadron Master Sgt. Michael Beyer – 25th Aerial Port Squadron Airman 1st Class Benjamin Callaway – 908th Security Forces Squadron Airman Basic Isaac Delcid – 908th CES Airman Basic Theresa Hamilton – 25th APS Airman 1st Class Kyra Jackson – 908th Logistics Readiness Squadron Airman 1st Class Justin Lovvorn – 908th SFS Airman 1st Class Kelondra Mashburn – 908th LRS Staff Sgt. Tayler Mosley – 908th Force Support Squadron Maj. Kamillia Murchison – 908th FSS Tech. Sgt. John Sanderson – 908th LRS Airman 1st Class Ashley Vazquez – 908th LRS
908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron: Capt. Matthew Allen Maj. Axel Hughes Maj. Jeffrey Johnson Maj. Elizabeth Quilliams
