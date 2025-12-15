(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Just Landed: December 2025 Newcomers

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2025

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Flying Training Wing

    The 908th Flying Training Wing welcomes the following members to the unit.

    908th Operations Group: Airman 1st Class Hollie Ertel – 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron

    908th Maintenance Group: Airman 1st Class Engtavius Briskey Chappell – 908th Maintenance Squadron Airman 1st Class Lawrence Campbell – 908th MXS Staff Sgt. Marcus Edge – 908th MXS Airman 1st Class Shae Grover – 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Airman 1st Class Nnanyelu Nwune – 908th AMXS Airman 1st Class Coley Spivey – 908th AMXS Senior Airman Adarius Thornton – 908th MXS

    908th Mission Support Group: Airman 1st Class Ayoola Adenusi – 908th Civil Engineer Squadron Master Sgt. Michael Beyer – 25th Aerial Port Squadron Airman 1st Class Benjamin Callaway – 908th Security Forces Squadron Airman Basic Isaac Delcid – 908th CES Airman Basic Theresa Hamilton – 25th APS Airman 1st Class Kyra Jackson – 908th Logistics Readiness Squadron Airman 1st Class Justin Lovvorn – 908th SFS Airman 1st Class Kelondra Mashburn – 908th LRS Staff Sgt. Tayler Mosley – 908th Force Support Squadron Maj. Kamillia Murchison – 908th FSS Tech. Sgt. John Sanderson – 908th LRS Airman 1st Class Ashley Vazquez – 908th LRS

    908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron: Capt. Matthew Allen Maj. Axel Hughes Maj. Jeffrey Johnson Maj. Elizabeth Quilliams

