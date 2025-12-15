(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Gaining Altitude: 4th Quarter 2025 Promotions

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2025

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Flying Training Wing

    The 908th Flying Training Wing congratulates the following members who promoted recently.

    To Airman: Anaia Carney Isaac Delcid Nekhari Hayes

    To Airman 1st Class: Aramis Armstrong Karla Brooks Tyler Cooper Keanete Williams Jaryus Wilson

    To Senior Airman: Daviyon Dotson Oghosa Edionwe Jabari Ford Brendan Fowler Shreinta Foxx Kaitlyn Gitchel Artesia Harvey Adrian Kimutai Benjamin Kontoh Ndeye Mbow Gabriel Moore Janae Morris Dasani Pettiford Rodrick Peoples Shaquandra Reynolds Victoria Roland Janealya Upshaw Nicholas Ward Colleen Whitworth

    To Staff Sgt.: Konception Brashear Mikaylah Douglass Carson Hale Aaron Logan Matthew McBride Jenesis McClure Stephanie Miller Jayln Mozee Ashley Scott Cole Sculley Kuron Stovall Taylor Williams

    To Tech. Sgt.: Kaylain Carter Sheldon Curry Felicia Thomas

    To Master Sgt.: Luis Torres-Hernandez

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025
    Story ID: 554367
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 11
    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command
    Gaining Altitude
    promotions

