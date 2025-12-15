Gaining Altitude: 4th Quarter 2025 Promotions

The 908th Flying Training Wing congratulates the following members who promoted recently.
To Airman: Anaia Carney Isaac Delcid Nekhari Hayes
To Airman 1st Class: Aramis Armstrong Karla Brooks Tyler Cooper Keanete Williams Jaryus Wilson
To Senior Airman: Daviyon Dotson Oghosa Edionwe Jabari Ford Brendan Fowler Shreinta Foxx Kaitlyn Gitchel Artesia Harvey Adrian Kimutai Benjamin Kontoh Ndeye Mbow Gabriel Moore Janae Morris Dasani Pettiford Rodrick Peoples Shaquandra Reynolds Victoria Roland Janealya Upshaw Nicholas Ward Colleen Whitworth
To Staff Sgt.: Konception Brashear Mikaylah Douglass Carson Hale Aaron Logan Matthew McBride Jenesis McClure Stephanie Miller Jayln Mozee Ashley Scott Cole Sculley Kuron Stovall Taylor Williams
To Tech. Sgt.: Kaylain Carter Sheldon Curry Felicia Thomas
To Master Sgt.: Luis Torres-Hernandez
12.11.2025
12.16.2025
|554367
|MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
|11
|0
