Fairchild AFB unveils Fast Pass System for streamlined base access Your browser does not support the audio element.

FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. – Fairchild Air Force Base celebrated the grand opening of its new Fast Pass System at the main gate December 15, marking a major step toward streamlining base access and easing peak-hour congestion.

Designed to automate portions of the entry process, the new system allows authorized personnel to scan in instantly without waiting for manual checks. According to 2nd Lt. Michaela Lopez, 92nd Security Forces Squadron flight commander, the "technology allows personnel to enter the base more quickly, ensuring a smoother and more continuous flow of traffic."

The system’s installation reflects a broader effort within the 92nd SFS to modernize base defense operations. Lt. Col. Sandstrom, 92nd SFS commander, said the upgrade enhances both security and efficiency by allowing defenders to focus on higher-priority mission requirements elsewhere.

More than 5,000 individuals have already registered for the Fast Pass System. All personnel with trusted traveler privileges can register using their Common Access Card (CAC) at the visitor control center.

Since the system's installation concluded on November 23, Lopez has led training for all security forces personnel on its proper use, including troubleshooting errors and manually processing individuals through the gate whenever necessary.

Sandstrom noted the project represents the squadron’s continued focus on innovation.

"My goal, both for security forces and the entire base, is to constantly explore avenues for innovation and avoid being tied to any single technology," he said. "I believe this technology is a positive step in that direction."

The launch of the Fast Pass System delivers immediate benefits including faster commutes, fewer delays and a more predictable entry experience while preserving the rigorous security standards essential to Fairchild’s mission.