Industry Day advances Dyess B-21 beddown

DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – U.S. military, industry and community leaders gathered at Dyess Air Force Base Dec. 12, 2025, for a B-21 Industry Day designed to increase awareness about upcoming construction opportunities supporting the B-21 Raider beddown.



The event marked an early milestone in Dyess’s transformation as the third Main Operating Base for the B-21 Raider, the Air Force’s next-generation stealth bomber and centerpiece of America’s bomber modernization effort.

“Now more than ever, it’s critical that our infrastructure keeps pace with the demands of modern warfare,” said Col. Ryan Stallsworth, 7th Bomb Wing deputy commander. “The B-21 Raider represents a generational leap in capability and a commitment to credible, decisive deterrence for decades to come.”



Guest speakers included Jason Price from the Army Corps of Engineers Fort Worth District, Rich Lyles from APEX Accelerators and John Nichols, vice president of the Abilene Military Affairs Council, who emphasized Abilene’s continued partnership with Dyess AFB and its Airmen.



During the event, attendees received briefings on contracting requirements, project timelines and expectations for major construction projects as part of a long-term modernization plan to prepare Dyess for the B-21 Raider while sustaining ongoing B-1B Lancer and C-130J Super Hercules operations.



“The projects associated with the B-21 beddown aren’t just about new buildings,” Stallsworth said. “They’re about ensuring our Airmen have the right environment, resources and infrastructure to fly, fix, and fight safely, efficiently and at the scale demanded by the mission.”



Stallsworth emphasized that partnership, professionalism and transparency will be essential as modernization efforts expand across the installation.



“We operate on an active military installation that continues to support B-1 and C-130 missions every day,” he said. “Security, safety and professionalism are non-negotiable. We expect the highest standards from both our government and industry partners.”



Dyess AFB is projected to execute more than 24 construction and renovation projects over the next decade, representing a $1.6 billion investment in modern, resilient infrastructure to sustain both current and future bomber operations.



“These projects represent a long-term, phased modernization of Dyess Air Force Base,” Stallsworth said. “The work done here will have a lasting impact on our Airmen, our mission and the community we serve.”